Three Hogs to undergo surgery to stop 'lingering'

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas apparently dodged major injuries to three probable offensive starters and a couple of key reserves after a rugged full-contact workout on a hot Tuesday morning two days ago.

Tight end Cheyenne "C.J." O'Grady -- who raised the anxiety level of Razorback fans late Tuesday night by writing the "story might be over sooner than I thought" on social media -- suffered a sprained knee and is expected back soon, Coach Chad Morris said Wednesday.

O'Grady got his leg tangled up with a defender in a one-on-one situation and came down awkwardly, according to Morris.

"C.J. should be back in about two weeks, we're anticipating," Morris said.

Additionally, starting left tackle Colton Jackson and starting left guard Austin Capps missed Wednesday's practice, which was conducted in shorts and helmets.

Morris said Jackson was wearing a yellow (no-contact) jersey to rest him from a previous foot injury.

Capps also has a sprained knee, and sophomore wide receiver Koilan Jackson's surgically repaired knee needs some clean up work, Morris said, adding that O'Grady, Capps and Jackson would all undergo arthroscopic surgery.

"We opted to go ahead and do all three of these now to keep them from lingering, [based on] where we're at in camp, especially with all these other guys behind them getting reps," Morris said.

O'Grady liked what he heard from the team doctors after his surgery Wednesday.

"Surgery was a success!!!!" O'Grady posted on his Twitter account. "Might be back sooner than I thought after hearing the results."

The estimated returns for O'Grady and Capps are either for the season opener against Portland State on Aug. 31 or Week 2 at Ole Miss on Sept. 7.

Senior cornerback Britto Tutt, who cornerbacks coach Mark Smith described as having a great camp, was held out Wednesday to rest his surgically repaired knee.

Freshman cornerback Greg Brooks, who missed Monday and Tuesday, suffered a hyperextended thumb in Saturday's scrimmage, but the top nickel back was dressed for practice No. 11 Wednesday in a green (limited-contact) jersey.

Running back T.J. Hammonds (concussion) is expected back soon, Morris said. Freshman tailback A'Montae Spivey did not practice for an unknown reason and was seen riding a stationary bike inside Walker Pavilion.

Players who were back in normal practice jerseys Wednesday after being in green tops for varying amounts of time were safety Kamren Curl, defensive tackle Nick Fulwider and tight end Hudson Henry, who returned from concussion protocol.

"It's just three pretty tough practices going into Week 2 of fall camp," Morris said. "We've got a few little injuries that just come with football. It's the next-man-up mentality. Guys are ready to go.

"Thank goodness we've been getting a lot of reps. You put guys in there and you just keep moving forward."

Grayson Gunter and Chase Harrell are the top two tight end options until O'Grady returns, Morris said.

Myron Cunningham, projected starting right tackle Dalton Wagner and Kirby Adcock all got work at left tackle in Jackson's spot Wednesday, per Morris, while Adcock also got reps at right tackle.

