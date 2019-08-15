Arkansas man killed when pickup collides with motorcycle

A Manila man died late Wednesday when a pickup veered into his motorcycle, Arkansas State Police said.

Shortly after 10 p.m., a 2017 GMC pickup was traveling west on Arkansas 18 near Manila in Mississippi County when it left the roadway, reentered and hit a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The rider, 55-year-old James Davidson, suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the pickup wasn’t named and no one else was injured, the report states.

In a separate wreck on Wednesday, a Hardy man died when he was ejected from his vehicle after it rolled into a ditch, police said.

Larry Ratliff, 76, was driving a pickup north on U.S. 63 near Williford in Sharp County when he lost control of the vehicle and it left the roadway. The truck skidded sideways into a ditch, causing it to roll and eject the driver, the report states.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of both crashes.

At least 289 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.