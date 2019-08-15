Under India's lockdown, Kashmir simmering

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard Wednesday during a security lockdown in Srinagar in India-controlled Kashmir, where most residents are remaining indoors.

BARAMULLA, India -- Life is very different in the Kashmir Valley these days. The part that India controls is now under an unprecedented security crackdown to prevent an uprising after the central government in New Delhi unexpectedly stripped the region's special constitutional status, the last vestige of real autonomy for the predominantly Muslim region that is claimed by both India and Pakistan.

Hundreds of Indian soldiers, armed with automatic rifles, patrol the Srinagar-Baramulla highway, a 35-mile-long road that connects the region's main city with its northern towns. Civilian traffic is sporadic. Shops are shuttered. Army trucks gather speed along the road. And spools of concertina wire block the streets that branch off the highway, forcing residents to remain indoors.

The Indian-controlled part of Kashmir is under lockdown.

An Associated Press reporter went to to his home in Kashmir on the Eid al-Adha holiday after not having talked to family members for days during a shutdown of phone and Internet service.

The reporter's trip from Srinagar airport to Baramulla was filled with Indian soldiers who stopped vehicles and frisked travelers every 10-15 minutes.

Most of the roads the reporter crossed were strewn with debris -- a sign of the population's anger. The streets were almost deserted and the mood among the people was somber. Under the simmering crisis, ordinary Kashmiris were caught in tumult and waiting to see what happens.

"We will fight India," said Firdous Ahmad Naqash, 19, on a road that leads to Sopore, a northern town where anti-India feelings run deep.

Muzaffar Teli, a 56-year-old man sitting next to him, echoed his words.

"Him and me, we will together fight India now," he said.

Kashmiris fear the move to put their region under greater control from New Delhi will change its demographics and cultural identity. India said its decision would free the troubled region from separatism.

Rebels have been fighting Indian rule for decades. Some 70,000 people have died in clashes between militants and civilian protesters and Indian security forces since 1989. Most Kashmiris want either independence or a merger with Pakistan.

The nuclear-armed rivals have fought two wars over Kashmir. The first ended in 1948 with the region divided and a promise of a U.N.-sponsored referendum that was never held.

"It's all black and white now. It's them [India] versus us," said Masarat Jan, her daughter clinging to her tightly as they maneuvered around concertina wire.

"She is an asthma patient," Jan said, referring to her daughter. "How will we get her the medicine she needs if these restrictions continue?"

At home, the reporter's mother, who is diabetic, was running out of insulin and clinics were out of stock. A doctor promised that he would try to get some from Srinagar if he could get to the city.

Many residents have stopped watching the news, what little there is. They say Indian news channels are pushing the central government's narrative by only showing images from places that were relatively calm.

Security lockdowns and information blackouts are nothing new in Kashmir, where mass uprisings against Indian rule in 2008, 2010 and 2016 led to the deaths of more than 300 people in clashes. This month, however, marked the first time that landline phones were cut.

On Eid al-Adha, the biggest Islamic festival, Indian forces patrolled the streets but there was no traffic. People weren't allowed to congregate to offer their prayers and the day passed quietly.

But a cloud of anger hovered throughout.

Kashmir is once again at a fragile moment, where the slightest spark can ignite unrest.

Authorities in Baramulla carried out a spate of arrests, including political activists, former protesters and some stone-throwers. But they also arrested intellectuals and lawyers, according to several families who described midnight raids.

Hardly any news has emerged from Kashmir, except for some reports in Srinagar, where most journalists are staying. Authorities allowed some locals to use a cellphone to talk briefly to loved ones outside the region. But there was no word on what was happening in volatile south Kashmir.

Out of the total 256 rebels slain in 2018, south Kashmir recorded the highest number, with 127 militants killed. The region has emerged as a hub of militancy since rebel commander Burhan Wani was killed in 2016.

Arjumand Dar, 17, decried the government making a decision "without consulting the people of the region."

In Baramulla's Old Town neighborhood, once a hotbed of rebel activity, one man, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stood on a historic bridge over the Jhelum River and said the central government in New Delhi is mistaken if it thinks people will carry on without protesting.

"India has to leave Kashmir," he said.

