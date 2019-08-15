Arkansas woman wins $1M lottery prize after playing twice

A White Hall woman, who has only played the lottery twice, claimed on Thursday a prize of $1 million from the $20 instant-ticket game.

Shayla Burton, 28, won the Ultimate Millions game, which has a top prize amount of $1 million, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced in a news release. Two top prizes now remain on that ticket.

Burton said she purchased the winning ticket Wednesday from Sam Food Mart, 100 W. Grand and Division St. in Humphrey. She said she was with her father who has been playing the lottery since 2009.

“My dad purchased a couple of $1 and $3 tickets and urged me to purchase a $20 ticket,” she said. “Since I’ve only played the lottery twice, I didn’t know how to read it. I knew one person who wouldn’t have a problem determining if I won – my dad.”

Burton said she plans to use the money to make home improvements and help children in White Hall and Pine Bluff.

Burton is the 69th Arkansas lottery-made millionaire since 2009.