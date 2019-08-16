Child porn found, parolee gets prison

FAYETTEVILLE -- A convicted sex offender was sentenced to federal prison Thursday for accessing child pornography while on parole.

Anthony Rhoden, 42, of Fayetteville was sentenced to 10 years in prison without the possibility of parole, followed by 25 years of supervised release, on one count of accessing the Internet with intent to view child pornography. Rhoden received an additional two years and six months for committing the offense while on federal supervised release.

Rhoden was on probation in February 2018 after a conviction for receiving child pornography, according to court records. Probation officers searched Rhoden's motel room and found a cellphone. Rhoden said he had been using it to search the Internet for child pornography. A review of the phone revealed numerous images of child pornography.

Rhoden was indicted in February and entered a guilty plea in March.

