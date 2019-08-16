Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

July 27

Maria Richarte and Fermin Fuentes, Little Rock, daughter.

July 30

Maria Ramirez and Rolando Ochoa, Jacksonville, son.

July 31

Ashley Jones, Sherwood, daughter.

April Berry and Steven Weier, Little Rock, daughter.

Kendall and Cameron Foster, Mena, daughter.

Erika Droke, North Little Rock, son.

Aug. 2

Diamond Hamilton, Little Rock, daughter.

Aug. 3

Zalandria Robinson, Little Rock, son.

Aug. 5

Kim and Thomas Hammond, Little Rock, son.

Aug. 6

Natasha and Derek Snow, Sr., Sheridan, son.

Aug. 7

Anna Parnell, Little Rock, daughter.

Baylee and Heath Wingard, Rison, daughter.

Aug. 8

Kelsie Barbee, Hazen, daughter.

Megan and Justin Potter, Lavaca, daughter.

Aug. 9

Desy Villarreal, Little Rock, daughter.

Robin Thornton and Tod Yates, Morrilton, son.

Aug. 11

Keaishah White and Cedric Sprinkle, Pine Bluff, son.

Aug. 14

Breane Doyle and William Jergins, Little Rock, daughter.

Marriage Licenses

Avara Inzinna, 26, and Nancy Tate, 23, both of Jackson, Miss.

Steven Thomas, 39, and Meghan Hobby, 34, both of Sherwood.

Brennen Long, 25, and Lacey Case, 23, both of Little Rock.

Jesse Walpole, 36, and Corrie Flack, 36, both of Little Rock.

Joseph Pollard, 38, and Marcy McCabe, 37, both of Little Rock.

Shacaree' Smith, 20, and Breionnie Burton, 20, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

19-3105 Charles Hamilton v. Suzette Hamilton.

19-3106 Michelle Reynolds v. Adam Reynolds.

19-3107 Patricia Phonsavatdy v. Andy Phonsavatdy.

19-3109 Miguel Rangel v. Kathryn Rangel.

19-3111 Laura Lowery v. Brian Lowery.

19-3112 Gary Threets v. Neomi Threets.

19-3113 Patrick Gaylor v. Sara Gazel.

19-3114 Terry Crook v. Melinda Crook.

19-3117 Shalonda Amey v. Leonard Amey, Jr.

19-3121 Ardelia Bell v. Anthony Bell.

19-3123 Whitney McDonald v. Jeremy McDonald.

19-3127 Lowell Washington v. Alicia Washington.

GRANTED

17-1477 Jessica Chandler v. Shae Chandler.

19-1276 Jack Welbourn v. Deborah Rogers.

19-2089 Karlin McElrath v. Shrica Trice.

19-2253 Alonda Covington v. Henry Covington.

19-2291 Anissa Hodges v. Mark Hodges.

Metro on 08/16/2019