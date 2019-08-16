Davenport looking for better results at Topless 100

Jonathan Davenport is having yet another strong season in the national dirt late model ranks, which has come to be expected.

But in terms of his pocketbook -- and that of team owner Lance Landers of Batesville -- he wishes his timing could be a little better.

Topless 100 glance WHAT 26th Comp Cams Topless 100 for dirt late models with the roofs removed WHERE Batesville Motor Speedway, Locust Grove WHEN Tonight: Gates open at 5 p.m., hot laps at 7:30 p.m. and racing starts at 8 p.m. Saturday: Gates open at 4 p.m., autograph session at 6:15 p.m.. hot laps at 8 p.m., then racing. FORMAT Time trials, heat races, last-chance qualifiers and preliminary feature. Saturday night: Last-chance qualifiers and 100-lap main event. PURSE Tonight: $5,000 to win and $500 to start. Saturday night: $40,000 to win and $2,000 to start. TICKETS Grandstand admission each night is $25 for adults and $10 for children aged 7-13. Pit passes for adults are $35 tonight, $40 Saturday night; children aged 6-11 get in the pits for $20 each night. PAST CHAMPIONS 2018 Rainout 2017 Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, Tenn. 2016 Rainout 2015 Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, Ill. 2014 Jimmy Owens, Newport, Tenn. 2013 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo. 2012 Steve Francis, Ashland, Ky. 2011 Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, Tenn. 2010 Jared Landers, Batesville 2009 Jimmy Owens, Newport, Tenn. 2008 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, N.Y. 2007 Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, Wis. 2006 Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, Tenn. 2005 Billy Moyer, Batesville 2004 Dale McDowell, Rossville, Ga. 2003 Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, Ill. 2002 Billy Moyer, Batesville 2001 Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, Tenn. 2000 Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, Wis. 1999 Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, Tenn. 1998 Wendell Wallace, Batesville 1997 Billy Moyer, Batesville 1996 Bill Frye, Greenbrier 1995 Billy Moyer, Batesville 1994 Tony Cardin, Greenbrier 1993 Freddy Smith, Baton Rouge

Heading into this weekend's 27th annual Comp Cams Topless 100 at Batesville Motor Speedway in Locust Grove, Davenport has won 12 races this season and holds a healthy points lead in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series standings.

But at the largest, and most lucrative, events held so far this season, Davenport has taken preliminary victories but fell short when the biggest check was on the line.

For example:

• On June 7, he collected $10,000 for winning a preliminary feature for The Dream at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio. But the next night in the main event, which paid $125,000 to win, he finished 23rd.

• On July 18 at the Silver Dollar Nationals at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb., he won $12,000 for taking the prelim. Two nights later, however, he finished sixth in the main event, which paid $53,000 to win.

• On Aug. 1 for the USA Nationals at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wis., he won $6,000 for his victory in the preliminary feature. But he failed to make the field two nights later for the main event, which had a winner's purse of $50,000.

"The bigger races, we haven't had the racing luck we needed," said Davenport, who is from Blairsville, Ga. "We've ran well. At most of them, we may have had the fastest car there. Maybe we can get that turned around [at Batesville]."

Davenport and most of the nation's top dirt late model drivers are at the Topless 100 which began Thursday night. It will pay $40,000 to win and $2,000 to start for Saturday night's 100-lap finale.

The event features a new format this season. There is a complete card tonight, as there was Thursday night, with time trials, heat races, last-chance qualifiers and a preliminary feature paying $5,000 to win and $500 to start. Drivers earn points on each of the preliminary nights to determine the starting lineup Saturday night. Consolation races will set the final starting lineup.

Entering the event, Davenport holds a 580-point advantage over Josh Richards of Shinnston, W.Va., in the Lucas Oil series standings.

"We've had an excellent year," said Davenport, the 2018 and 2015 series champion. "We've won more races than we did last year and we're leading the points by more than we were at this time last year."

When they are in the region or near the Midwest, Davenport and the Landers team work out of Landers' shop in Batesville. Lonoke's Tyler Breashears is a crew member on the team.

Davenport has had sporadic success at Batesville. In six Topless starts, his best finish was third in 2014. His other top-10 finishes were sixth in 2010 and eighth in 2011 and 2009. He also set quick time at the event in 2015.

Unlike almost all dirt races, the Topless 100 has become an event where tire wear and preservation are essential for success. But with the speeds reached at the 3/8-mile oval, drivers cannot afford to be too conservative.

"You've definitely got to get in tire-saving mode for a 100-lap race there, pretty much for the whole time," Davenport said. "You've got to be patiently aggressive, I guess. Pick your spots to pass whenever you can."

Sports on 08/16/2019