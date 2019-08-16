eStem Public Charter School administrator placed on leave as school investigates social media post

An eStem Public Charter School administrator has been placed on leave after a social media post attributed to the person contained “inappropriate content," CEO John Bacon said.

A statement was sent to eStem staff and parents Friday morning after a screenshot of a social media post showed an eStem administrator making a racial slur.

“This content is not reflective of our values,” Bacon said in the statement. “The employee has been placed on administrative leave while we are able to conduct an investigation.”

He said since the issue is a personnel matter, the school will have no further comment at this time.

The school declined to identify the administrator or comment on the post's content.

A message sent to the person who, according to the screenshot, wrote the post was not immediately returned.