Ex-Colorado governor ends presidential run

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper withdrew from the contest for the Democratic presidential nomination Thursday, announcing in a video that he is considering a run for Senate.

"I ran for president because this country is being ripped apart by politics and partisan games while our biggest problems go unsolved," Hickenlooper said in the video, which was released Thursday afternoon. "Today, I'm ending my campaign for president. But I will never stop believing that America can only move forward when we work together."

Hickenlooper had been under pressure from national and state Democrats to abandon his presidential ambitions and to instead challenge Sen. Cory Gardner, who is regarded as one of the most vulnerable Senate Republicans in 2020.

In the video, Hickenlooper touted his record on health care, gun control and job growth in Colorado and said he is seriously weighing a Senate bid.

"People want to know what comes next for me," he said. "I've heard from so many Coloradans who want me to run for the United States Senate. They remind me how much is at stake for our country and our state. I intend to give that some serious thought."

Hickenlooper has held conversations recently with national and state Democrats about the possibility of a Senate run.

The former two-term governor began to inform people in Colorado on Wednesday of his likely decision to quit the presidential race, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

One Colorado Democrat said Hickenlooper will spend time now preparing for a possible Senate campaign, with a focus on a fundraising network and an organization while building as much anticipation as possible. Hickenlooper had been told by some donors that, were he to shift to the Senate race, they were prepared to raise substantial amounts of money on his behalf.

Hickenlooper, who finished his tenure as governor at the beginning of the year, had struggled to translate his popularity in Colorado to the national campaign. In a field of more than 20 candidates, Hickenlooper remained mired near the bottom of the pack, scratching to top 1% in most national polls.

He participated in the first two debates, in Miami and Detroit, but did not meet the qualifications established by the Democratic National Committee for the third debate, which will be held in Houston in mid-September.

Hickenlooper governed as a business-friendly Democrat in Colorado while advocating some progressive policies. He positioned himself in the nomination contest as a pragmatic moderate.

