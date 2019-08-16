Harper's grand slam in 9th lifts Phillies over Cubs

PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper blasted a grand slam with one out in the ninth inning, capping a six-run rally that sent the Philadelphia Phillies over the Chicago Cubs 7-5 Thursday night for a three-game sweep.

Harper delivered his biggest hit yet in his first season with the Phillies, celebrating while running around the bases and then getting mobbed by teammates at the plate.

"Before I went to the plate, I touched my heart and I was thinking to myself: Why am I not jittery? Why am I not excited? But that's just how I am," Harper said. "I go up there and each at-bat is the same. I don't think about bases loaded. I try to get a pitch I can drive and hopefully good things happen. I love those moments. I love those opportunities. I think it helped me a lot from a young age going through those emotions and having those opportunities at 8, 9, 10 years old in big-time games going to different states and cities playing for a lot of teams."

Cubs starter Yu Darvish struck out 10, silencing Philadelphia's bats for seven innings a night after the Phillies scored 11 runs in former manager Charlie Manuel's debut as hitting coach.

But the Phillies rallied against Chicago's bullpen and moved within one game of the Cubs for the second wild-card spot in the NL.

Pinch-hitter Brad Miller chased Rowan Wick with an RBI single in the ninth that cut it to 5-2 and Roman Quinn greeted Pedro Strop with an RBI single to make it a two-run game. Strop (2-5) hit Rhys Hoskins to load the bases with one out.

Derek Holland entered to face Harper and got ahead 0-2 in the count. Harper fouled off a 2-2 pitch before launching his 25th home run way out to right.

Ranger Suarez (4-1) tossed two scoreless innings to earn the victory.

Anthony Rizzo, batting leadoff after the original lineup had him in his usual cleanup spot, gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the third when he hit his 22nd home run.

Ian Happ led off the fourth with a triple and scored on David Bote's double. Albert Almora Jr. hit an RBI single with two outs, went to second on the throw home and advanced to third on shortstop Jean Segura's fielding error. Rizzo's single made it 4-0.

Kyle Schwarber slammed his 100th career home run and team-high 28th this season into the bushes in center field to put the Cubs ahead 5-0 in the fifth.

MARLINS 13, DODGERS 7 Host Miami turned the tables on Los Angeles in their rout-filled season series, despite giving up four home runs. Brian Anderson (Arkansas Razorbacks), Starlin Castro, Jorge Alfaro and Lewis Brinson each had three RBI for Miami.

REDS 2, CARDINALS 1 Sonny Gray struck out 10 while pitching five scoreless innings, and Cincinnati held off visiting St. Louis. Gray, Robert Stephenson, Michael Lorenzen and Raisel Iglesias combined for a two-hitter.

METS 10, BRAVES 8 Pete Alonso drove in six runs with five hits, including a three-run home run that helped lead to Julio Teheran's shortest career start, and New York held on in the ninth inning to beat host Atlanta.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

MARINERS 7, TIGERS 2 Dylan Moore homered and Kyle Seager drove in three runs and Seattle topped host Detroit. Mallex Smith stole two bases, giving him 34, the most in the majors. Tommy Milone (2-7) allowed 2 runs and 6 hits in 4 innings.

INDIANS 19, YANKEES 5 Jose Ramirez hit two early home runs, including his first career grand slam in a seven-run opening inning, and visiting Cleveland pummeled New York in the start of a four-game series between American League pennant contenders.

TWINS 13, RANGERS 6 Luis Arraez hit the first of three more home runs by Minnesota in a victory over host Texas. Miguel Sano and Eddie Rosario also went deep for Minnesota, which maintained a half-game lead over Cleveland for the AL Central lead.

