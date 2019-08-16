• Deborah Culwell, 59, of Coachella, Calif., caught on security video dumping a bag with seven 3-day-old puppies into a trash bin before they were rescued by a passer-by who heard their cries, was sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to animal cruelty.

• Anneliese Satz, 29, a U.S. Marine captain and former commercial helicopter pilot, completed her fighter jet training at an air station in Beaufort, S.C., to become the first female Marine to pilot the F-35B Lightning II, a next-generation joint-strike fighter aircraft.

• Damir Yusupov, 41, a Russian airline pilot, is being hailed as a hero for safely landing his plane, carrying 226 passengers and a crew of seven, in a cornfield after the aircraft struck a flock of gulls, crippling both engines seconds after takeoff from a Moscow airport.

• Dmitriy Andreychenko, 20, charged with making a terrorist threat, acknowledged his timing was bad but said he doesn't regret walking into a Walmart store in Springfield, Mo., wearing body armor and carrying loaded weapons just days after 22 people were killed at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

• Max Keliikipi, 16, escaped uninjured while surfing near Makaha Beach in Hawaii when a shark chomped down on the front of his board just inches from his foot, saying he saw the shark before the attack but thought the fin was a turtle's.

• Michael Thompson, a descendant of gangster John Dillinger, who was killed by FBI agents in Chicago in 1934, filed a lawsuit seeking to force an Indianapolis cemetery to allow him to exhume Dillinger's body as part of a television documentary.

• Naomi Derrick, a New Jersey registered nurse caught on security cameras in a psychiatric unit stabbing an autistic teenager with syringes in 2016 when he failed to comply with instructions, had her nursing license revoked, state regulators said.

• Kanautica Zayre-Brown, a transgender inmate classified as a man by North Carolina prison officials, has been moved to a women's prison after a threatened lawsuit and her fear that she would be assaulted if she stayed in the men's lockup.

• Ariel Machan-Le Quire, 25, who pulled a foot-long alligator from her yoga pants during a traffic stop, pleaded guilty to illegally possessing wild animals, including turtles, frogs and snakes that she collected from under an overpass in Punta Gorda, Fla.

A Section on 08/16/2019