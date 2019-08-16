Man found dead after officers respond to gunfire report in neighborhood east of UALR's campus

Police in Little Rock say a man was found dead early Friday after officers went to investigate gunfire in a neighborhood just east of UALR.

The Little Rock Police Department said the agency's ShotSpotter system, which automatically detects gunfire, indicated a shooting had occurred at 5020 W. 31st St. shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Officers went to that location and found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Officer Eric Barnes said in an email. He said investigators were "still actively working this case" and that it is being investigated as a homicide.

No information on a suspect or motive has been released.