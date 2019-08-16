Police respond to crash in Pine Bluff, find shooting victim; death marks 18th homicide of year in city

FILE - A Pine Bluff police vehicle is shown in this 2009 file photo.

A man was found dead Thursday night after Pine Bluff officers responded to a vehicle collision.

Police said officers were in the area between Linden and Plum streets on an unrelated call when they heard multiple gunshots around 9 p.m.

Authorities responded a short time later to a collision in the 1200 block of 18th Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a gunshot victim in the driver’s seat of a passenger car. The man died from his injuries.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family, a news release said.

This killing is reportedly the 18th homicide of the year in Pine Bluff. No information on a suspect or motive has been released.