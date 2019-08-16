Naturals sink Travs behind Rivera single

Naturals sink Travsbehind Rivera single

Emmanuel Rivera's RBI single in the sixth inning broke a 2-2 tie, leading Northwest Arkansas to a 5-2 victory over Arkansas on Thursday at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Khalil Lee scored on the play to give the Naturals a 3-2 lead after he reached base with two outs on a fielder's choice and stole second.

The Naturals later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Kevin Merrell hit an RBI single and Gabriel Cancel scored on a passed ball.

The Naturals opened the scoring in the top of the second, but the Travelers came back with two runs in their half of the inning. The Naturals tied it at 2-2 in the top of the fourth.

Northwest Arkansas right-hander Gerson Garabito (6-9) picked up the victory after allowing 2 runs on 5 hits over 5 innings.

Justin Dunn (7-5) took the loss for the Travelers after allowing 3 runs and 4 hits over 6 innings.

Dom Thompson-Williams singled twice and stole a base for Arkansas.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

NW ARK AB R H BI ARKANSAS AB R H BI

Blanco, rf 4 1 1 0 Cowan, 2b 2 0 0 0

Merrell, ss 4 0 2 1 Kelenic, lf 4 0 1 0

Cancel, 2b 4 2 1 1 White, 1b 4 0 0 0

Lee, cf 3 2 0 0 Raleigh, c 4 1 1 0

Rivera, dh 3 0 1 1 Liberato, rf 4 1 1 0

George, 1b 3 0 1 1 T-Williams, cf 3 0 2 0

Castllano, 3b 4 0 0 0 Ahmed, ss 4 0 0 0

Fermin, c 4 0 0 0 Zammarlli, dh 4 0 1 2

Perkins, lf 4 0 0 0 Taylor, 3b 4 0 1 0

TOTALS 33 5 6 4 totals 33 2 7 2

NW Arkansas 010 101 020 -- 5 6 1

Arkansas 020 000 000 -- 2 7 0

E -- Fermin. DP -- NW Arkansas 1. LOB -- NW Arkansas 4, Arkansas 9. 2B -- George, Blanco, Zammarelli, Kelenic, Taylor. HR -- Cancel (18). SB -- Lee 3, Merrell, Cancel, Rivera, Thompson-Williams.

NW Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Garabito W, 6-9 5 5 2 2 4 8

Lovvorn 2 1 0 0 0 2

Capps 1 0 0 0 0 2

Terrero 2/3 1 0 0 1 1

Sotillet S, 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

ARKANSAs IP H R ER BB SO

Dunn L, 7-5 6 4 3 3 2 6

Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 1

Warren 1 2 2 1 1 1

Fletcher 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP -- Garabito, Warren. PB -- Raleigh. Umpires -- Home: Walsh; First: Barrett; Third: Poncsak. Time -- 3:07. Attendance -- 3,716.

