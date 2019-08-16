Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest New app In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Note left on teacher's desk leads to evacuation at Arkansas school district, officials say

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 2:27 p.m. 0comments

A note left on a teacher’s desk on Friday led to an evacuation at the Star City School District as it insinuated a bomb threat to staff and students.

The school district wrote on social media around 11 a.m. that all staff and students had been evacuated from the middle school and high school buildings and that staff were working with the Lincoln County sheriff's office and the Star City Police Department after being made aware of the threat.

Around 1 p.m., the school notified parents and students that a law enforcement dog cleared the high school and middle school buildings and the threat was unsubstantiated.

The schools were dismissed at 2 p.m. on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT