Note left on teacher's desk leads to evacuation at Arkansas school district, officials say

A note left on a teacher’s desk on Friday led to an evacuation at the Star City School District as it insinuated a bomb threat to staff and students.

The school district wrote on social media around 11 a.m. that all staff and students had been evacuated from the middle school and high school buildings and that staff were working with the Lincoln County sheriff's office and the Star City Police Department after being made aware of the threat.

Around 1 p.m., the school notified parents and students that a law enforcement dog cleared the high school and middle school buildings and the threat was unsubstantiated.

The schools were dismissed at 2 p.m. on Friday.