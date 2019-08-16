BASKETBALL

Cousins tears ACL

DeMarcus Cousins is now facing rehab from another major injury, and the Los Angeles Lakers have endured their first big problem of a season with championship expectations. Cousins was diagnosed Thursday with a torn ACL in his left knee, an injury that could sideline the six-time All-Star big man for much -- if not all -- of this coming season. Cousins' agent, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, said a timeline for surgery is being discussed. Cousins got hurt earlier this week in a workout in Las Vegas. The ACL tear comes about 18 months after he ruptured his left Achilles, and roughly four months after he tore his left quadriceps muscle. A big year could have set Cousins up for a significant contract next summer. It's unclear now if he'll play at all before he returns to the open market. Cousins has averaged 21.2 points and 10.9 rebounds over parts of nine NBA seasons with Sacramento, New Orleans and Golden State.

GOLF

Two in lead

Viktor Hovland and Cameron Percy each shot a 7-under 64 to tie for first place Thursday after the first round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at Columbus, Ohio. Hovland had six birdies, a bogey on No. 14 and an eagle on No. 12. Percy had six birdies, a bogey on No. 13 and an eagle on No. 11. Doug Ghim was one stroke back in second. Matthew NeSmith was fourth after a 66. Anirban Lahiri, Ben Martin and Robert Streb were tied for fifth after 67s. Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) were tied for 43rd after shooting even-par 71s.

Green out front

Gavin Green of Malaysia shot an 8-under 64 for a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Czech Masters on Thursday at Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic. Hoping to become the first Malaysian to win a European Tour trophy, Green birdied eight of the first 12 holes to top the leaderboard. He bogeyed the 13th but returned to the leading position with a last-hole birdie at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague. Erik van Rooyen and Lee Slattery shot 7 under to tie for second. Edoardo Molinari was among six golfers tied for fourth after a round of 66. Defending champion Andrea Pavan of Italy was two strokes behind them. Multiple major winners Ernie Els and Padraig Harrington, former world No. 1 Lee Westwood, and Eddie Pepperell, the highest ranked player at the tournament at No. 41, all carded 1-over 73s.

TENNIS

Federer out

Seven-time champion Roger Federer was ousted from one of his favorite tournaments in only 61 minutes Thursday, falling in straight sets to a 21-year-old qualifier he'd never faced. Andre Rublev -- with only one career victory over a top-five player to his credit -- took advantages of Federer's numerous mistakes for a 6-3, 6-4 win that further depleted the top of the men's bracket in the Western & Southern Open at Mason, Ohio. Federer has won the tournament more than anyone, using it as a springboard to the U.S. Open. He had 16 unforced errors against the 70th-ranked Rublev, who raised both fists and wiped a teary eye in celebration after Federer's forehand sailed long to end it. In the women's bracket, top-seeded Ashleigh Barty reached the quarterfinals, joined by a resurgent Venus Williams. Barty beat Anett Kontaveit 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, raising her fist in triumph after fighting off one match point to take the 2-hour, 10-minute match. With the crowd cheering for her, Williams recovered from a rough first set and beat Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, her best stretch of tennis in since she won three consecutive matches in March at Miami.

Kyrgios fined

Nick Kyrgios has been fined $113,000 by the ATP after his second-round match at the Western & Southern Open at Mason, Ohio. The tour announced the penalties Thursday, a day after Kyrgios insulted chair umpire Fergus Murphy and left the court to smash two rackets during a 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4), 6-2 loss to Karen Khachanov. The ATP listed a breakdown of eight fines ranging from $3,000 to $20,000 each for violations such as unsportsmanlike conduct, verbal abuse and audible obscenity. The tour also said it is "looking further into what happened during and immediately after the match" to determine whether additional fines or a suspension is warranted. Kyrgios is a 24-year-old Australian who is ranked 27th this week. He is a volatile sort who repeatedly has gotten in trouble for his on-court antics, including getting kicked out of the Italian Open in May after throwing a chair and being suspended by the ATP in 2016 for not trying to win and insulting fans during the Shanghai Masters.

OLYMPICS

Heat shortens qualifier

Tokyo's summer heat has forced an Olympic women's triathlon qualifying event to be shortened because of high temperatures that are likely to impact next year's games. The International Triathlon Union reduced the running portion of the triathlon from 10 kilometers to 5 kilometers on Thursday because temperatures fell within what it termed "extreme levels." Tokyo's hot and humid summers are a major worry for organizers of next year's Olympics, which open July 24. Temperatures routinely hover around 90 degrees, which was the level Thursday with a forecast of 97 on Saturday. The race began at 7:30 a.m local time. The heat was not a problem during the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, which were held in October. The schedule and demands of television forced the midsummer schedule this time.

MOTOR SPORTS

Earnhardt, wife, daughter safe after plane crash

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. is safe and in a hospital for evaluation after his plane crashed Thursday in east Tennessee, the NASCAR television analyst and retired driver’s sister tweeted.

Earnhardt’s sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, tweeted that the driver’s wife, Amy, and 15-month-old daughter, Isla, also were on the plane along with two pilots.

“Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation,” she tweeted. “We will have no further information at this time.”

Federal Aviation Administration officials said a Cessna Citation rolled off the end of a runway and caught fire after landing at Elizabethton Municipal Airport at 3:40 p.m. Thursday. FAA officials said the preliminary indication is that two pilots and three passengers were aboard.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that it’s sending two representatives to Elizabethton to begin investigating the crash.

Carter County sheriff’s office spokesman Thomas Gray confirmed Earnhardt was aboard but said he wasn’t one of the pilots. Earnhardt retired as a full-time driver in 2017 and has been working as an analyst for NBC. He is part of the scheduled broadcast team for Saturday night’s Cup Series event in Bristol, Tenn.

The accident comes 26 years after former driver and 1992 Cup champion Alan Kulwicki died in a plane crash while on his way to the spring race at Bristol from a promotional appearance in Knoxville, Tenn. That crash at Tri-City Regional Airport in Blountville, Tenn., killed a total of four people. Earnhardt was part of Rick Hendrick’s racing team in 2011 when Hendrick broke a rib and a collarbone while on a small jet that lost its brakes and crash landed at an airport in Key West, Fla. Hendrick’s son, brother and twin nieces were among 10 people killed in a 2004 crash of a plane traveling to a race in Virginia.

