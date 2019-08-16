Ravens roll over Rodgers-less Packers

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson leaps over Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander during the first half of Thursday’s exhibition game in Baltimore. The Ravens won 26-13.

BALTIMORE -- Lamar Jackson directed two scoring drives during a limited appearance, had an impressive touchdown run erased by a penalty and sparked the Baltimore Ravens to a 26-13 victory over the Green Bay Packers, who played Thursday night without quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers developed back stiffness and was a late scratch, a move the team labeled as a "precaution." After being held out of Green Bay's first preseason game against Houston, the seven-time Pro Bowl star was slated to start for the first time under rookie head Coach Matt LaFleur.

Instead, DeShone Kizer, Tim Boyle and Manny Wilkins struggled against a defense that last year was ranked No. 1 in the NFL.

Rodgers has played 165 regular-season games since breaking into the league in 2005, so there was really no pressing need to get him into a game three weeks before the Sept. 5 opener against Chicago.

Jackson, on the other hand, needed the work. Coming off a rookie season in which he didn't start until mid-November, Jackson is seeking to master a new playbook devised by first-year coordinator Greg Roman.

Jackson started and played three series last week in a 29-0 rout of Jacksonville. This time, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner stuck around for two possessions, both of which ended with field goals. He completed 6 of 10 passes for 58 yards and ran twice for 14 yards.

Green Bay (1-1) got its lone touchdown in the third quarter on a 7-yard pass from Boyle to rookie Darrius Shepherd.

EAGLES 24, JAGUARS 10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Cody Kessler's return to Jacksonville lasted seven plays and ended with a slow walk to the visitors' locker room.

Philadelphia's third-string quarterback was knocked out of the team's victory against the Jaguars on the opening drive. Defensive end Datone Jones came unblocked off the edge and walloped Kessler in the back.

Kessler was escorted to the sideline, evaluated for a head injury in the locker room and then placed in the concussion protocol.

The team already was without backup Nate Sudfeld, who broke his left wrist in the team's preseason opener against Tennessee. Starter Carson Wentz rested for the second consecutive game. He watched from the sideline in uniform, but without pads and a helmet.

JETS 22, FALCONS 10

ATLANTA -- Matt Ryan looked sharp in his preseason debut for the Atlanta Falcons, completing nine consecutive passes, and Sam Darnold led New York on another scoring drive in the Jets' victory.

After sitting out the first two exhibition games, Ryan played most of the first half. He completed 10 of 14 passes for 118 yards, a performance that was even more impressive considering Brian Hill and Justin Hardy dropped back-to-back passes in the back of the end zone that should have been touchdowns, sparking boos from the meager crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Jets (1-1) are certainly pleased with Darnold, who followed up a marvelous drive in the preseason opener by completing 5 of 7 passes for 46 yards. He guided New York on a 66-yard touchdown drive to start the game, capped by Ty Montgomery's 1-yard scoring run.

BENGALS 23, REDSKINS 13

LANDOVER, Md. -- Washington first-round pick Dwayne Haskins made strong throws and his share of mistakes, and fellow rookie Ryan Finley continued to make his case to be Cincinnati's backup quarterback in the Bengals' victory over the Redskins.

Haskins threw a 55-yard TD pass to camp standout Robert Davis and was 7 of 14 for 114 yards with a fumble. The 15th overall pick took two sacks but showed poise under pressure and was more effective than veteran Case Keenum, who played the first three drives and was 3 of 7 for 52 yards.

Keenum, Haskins and longtime backup Colt McCoy are competing to be the Redskins' Week 1 starter. McCoy has yet to play in the preseason while he deals with lingering pain from a broken leg last year.

RAIDERS 33, CARDINALS 26

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Kyler Murray's second outing as an NFL quarterback didn't go nearly as well as his first, and the Oakland Raiders moved the ball with ease on the Arizona Cardinals' top defensive units in Oakland's preseason victory.

Murray, the first overall pick in this year's NFL Draft who looked sharp in his debut last Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers, finished 3 of 8 for 12 yards. He also ran once for 4 yards, and the Cardinals went three-and-out on two of his four series.

Raiders backup Mike Glennon completed 11 of 14 passes for 175 yards and 2 touchdowns, and the Oakland defense tackled Murray in the end zone for a safety to lead the Raiders to their second preseason victory.

Sports on 08/16/2019