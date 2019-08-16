Sections
South Carolina man sues Walmart after gas can explosion

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:22 a.m. 2comments

AIKEN, S.C. — A South Carolina man is suing Walmart, saying a gas can that exploded and set him on fire was defective and should never have been sold to him at a Walmart store in Barnwell.

In a federal lawsuit filed this month, Jamie Grubbs says he was using fuel as an accelerant for a fire in his back yard. He says fumes from the gasoline ignited, causing a "flashback explosion" and throwing burning gasoline onto him in 2015.

The lawsuit is one of several filed in recent years involving portable gas cans manufactured by Oklahoma-based Blitz U.S.A. Inc. Others have been filed in Arizona, New Jersey, Oklahoma, and Oregon.

Blitz U.S.A. closed in 2012. Its CEO blamed the lawsuits .

Walmart representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment early Friday.

Comments

  • eaglescout
    August 16, 2019 at 10:11 a.m.

    Morons like this are the reason we have a hard time finding a decent gas can these days. The keywords and the reason for the hard-to-use cans are "he was using fuel as an accelerant for a fire in his back yard". What was it that Ron White used to say? 'Nuff said.
  • billg3112091102
    August 16, 2019 at 10:59 a.m.

    It’s always someone else to blame when we get hurt. Defective gas can?
