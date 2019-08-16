Fountain Lake’s Barbaree resigns

Fountain Lake Coach Brandon Barbaree resigned Thursday after being hired in January to lead the Cobras, sources told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

An interim coach for the program was not known Thursday.

Barbaree and Fountain Lake Athletic Director Marc Davis did not return phone calls from the newspaper.

Fountain Lake currently has 21 players, according to the Fountain Lake School Board, which live-streamed their meeting Thursday.

Barbaree took over for JD Plumlee, who is now at Malvern. He had coached at Gosnell the past three seasons and also guided Carlisle and England.

— Jeremy Muck

GOLF

Mystic Creek to host SBC Championship

Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado will host the Sun Belt Conference’s men’s championship in 2020 and 2021, the conference announced earlier this week.

Opened in May 2013 and designed by Ken Dye, Mystic Creek stretches out to 7,500 yards from the championship tees. The course was ranked by Golfweek as the No. 1 “Best Golf Course You Can Play” in Arkansas.

“Our coaches and students will have an incredible championship experience, and we look forward to building our relationship with Mystic Creek and the city of El Dorado,” Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill said in a news release.

Since 2015, the course has hosted the Symetra Tour’s El Dorado Shootout, as well as other collegiate events.

VOLLEYBALL

Harding, HSU near top of preseason poll

Harding University and Henderson State University both received four first-place votes in the Great American Conference’s preseason poll released Thursday.

Harding received 106 points to finish second in the poll, three points behind Southwestern Oklahoma State, while Henderson State had 105 points to finish third. Arkansas Tech University received one first-place vote and finished fourth with 95 points, followed by Ouachita Baptist University in fifth with 73 points.

Southern Arkansas University received 35 points and finished in a ninth-place tie with Southeastern Oklahoma State. The University of Arkansas at Monticello finished in 11th place with 24 points.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services