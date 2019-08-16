Sections
State unemployment rate falls to record low 3.4%

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:49 a.m. 2comments

Arkansas’ unemployment rate dropped to 3.4% in July, a record low, according to a report Friday from the state Department of Workforce Services.

The state’s rate fell by one-tenth of a percentage point, from 3.5% in June.

The July U.S. joblessness rate of 3.7% was unchanged from June.

“Dropping another one-tenth of percentage point in July, Arkansas’ jobless rate decreased for the third consecutive month. The unemployment rate of 3.4 percent is a new record low, breaking the record low of 3.5 percent set last month,” said state Bureau of Labor Statistics Program Operations Manager Susan Price.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Comments

  • RBear
    August 16, 2019 at 1:11 p.m.

    Unemployment continues to drop in Arkansas even with the minimum wage raised to $10/hour. I thought people would be losing jobs.
  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    August 16, 2019 at 1:37 p.m.

    not even fake news.
    fake as fk news.
    i dont mean to would the rights pride,
    these people dont even know how many people live in this state.
    if you think they do, you are a idiot.
    if you think they care about unemployed, you are a idiot.
    they care more about juan carlos's employment then yours and juan carlos is a fresh contract, you are 200 yr old white meat sheep.
    fkn idiots
