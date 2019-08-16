State unemployment rate falls to record low 3.4%

Arkansas’ unemployment rate dropped to 3.4% in July, a record low, according to a report Friday from the state Department of Workforce Services.

The state’s rate fell by one-tenth of a percentage point, from 3.5% in June.

The July U.S. joblessness rate of 3.7% was unchanged from June.

“Dropping another one-tenth of percentage point in July, Arkansas’ jobless rate decreased for the third consecutive month. The unemployment rate of 3.4 percent is a new record low, breaking the record low of 3.5 percent set last month,” said state Bureau of Labor Statistics Program Operations Manager Susan Price.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.