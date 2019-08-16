TV meteorologist who left KTHV in 2016 set to return to Little Rock station

Sarah Fortner is shown in this file photo.

A television meteorologist who left KTHV in 2016 will soon return to the Little Rock-based station, officials announced on Friday.

The station said in a statement that Sarah Fortner, who worked at the CBS affiliate between 2012 and 2016, will appear on KTHV's noon show and "in other various weather-related avenues at the station." She's set to return "in the coming weeks," the station added.

News Director Dave Parker called Fortner a "gifted meteorologist."

“She’s a true forecaster who cares deeply about communicating weather information to the community,” he said.

Fortner left Little Rock for an on-air position in Charlotte, N.C., and she later worked at a station in Greenville, S.C.

In the statement, Fortner said a return to Little Rock "feels like a homecoming."

"I treasured my early years at THV11, and I'm honored to be welcomed back with open arms," she said.

KTHV announced earlier this week that morning meteorologist Mariel Ruiz will leave Arkansas next month to take the same position at a station in Austin, Texas.