UA's Osabuohien dismissed by coach

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas basketball team was going to be small going into the 2019-20 season with the loss of 6-11 Daniel Gafford to the NBA as a second-round draft pick by the Chicago Bulls.

Now the Razorbacks will be a little smaller for their first season under Coach Eric Musselman.

Gabe Osabuohien, a 6-8 forward who would have been a junior this season, has been dismissed from the team, Musselman announced on Thursday.

The Razorbacks now have just two scholarship players 6-8 or taller -- sophomores Reggie Chaney and Ethan Henderson, both 6-8 -- who are eligible this season.

"We have set a level of expectations for our student-athletes on and off the court," Musselman said in a news release. "After discussions with Gabe, it was decided that it would be best to part ways. We thank him for his time at Arkansas and wish him well."

Musselman didn't specify in the release what Osabuohien did to be dismissed, but said later in a text message that it was due to a violation of team rules.

Osabuohien, who is from Toronto, played in 54 games in two seasons and averaged 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds.

Charles Baker, an assistant coach at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, was Osabuohien's coach his senior season at Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock.

"I know Gabe is a good kid. He's got a good heart and he's a hard worker," Baker said. "He respects authority. But he did something that cost him.

"Sometimes kids do things that are a little out of bounds. Unfortunately, they have to learn the hard way there's a price to pay."

Baker didn't want to be specific about what Osabuohien did that resulted in his dismissal.

"I don't think he's mad or is blaming anybody," Baker said. "He knows he messed up. He knows that he fell short of his responsibilities. I'm sure given a chance, he's going to make amends for it."

Osabuohien could transfer to another Division I school, sit out as a redshirt and have two seasons of eligibility.

"He's got to own up to what he did," Baker said. "I believe he has enough character to rebound from it."

Osabuohien played in 34 games as a sophomore, including 8 starts, and averaged 3.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 15.1 minutes.

While Osabuohien struggled offensively -- he shot 32.8% from the field (38 of 116), 20% on three-pointers (6 of 30) and 47.1% on free throws (24 of 51) last season -- he contributed as a rebounder and defender.

Osabuohien took 24 charges to rank second on the team behind Isaiah Joe's 27 and had 105 deflections for the fifth-most among the Razorbacks. He had 16 blocked shots, including a career-high three in what turned out to be his final game for Arkansas when Indiana beat the Razorbacks 63-60 in the second round of the NIT.

Osabuohien had career-highs last season of 13 points at Ole Miss, 8 rebounds against Florida and at Providence and 6 assists at LSU.

Chaney averaged 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 16.3 minutes last season in 34 games, including two starts. Henderson averaged 0.9 points, 1.0 rebounds and 4.3 minutes in 12 games.

Connor Vanover, a 7-3 forward, transferred to Arkansas from California after last season, but currently must sit out under NCAA rules.

Arkansas has filed a waiver with the NCAA in the hopes of having Vanover ruled eligible this season but is still awaiting a decision.

Jimmy Whitt, a 6-3 senior graduate transfer for the Razorbacks, averaged 6.4 rebounds at SMU last season.

Jeantal Cylla, 6-7 and another senior graduate transfer at Arkansas, averaged 4.6 rebounds last season at North Carolina-Wilmington.

Mason Jones, a 6-5 junior guard, averaged 3.9 rebounds last season and is the leading rebounder among returning Razorbacks.

Photo by Charlie Kaijo

Gabe Osabuohien, a 6-8 forward who would have been a junior at Arkansas this season, has been dismissed from the team.

Sports on 08/16/2019