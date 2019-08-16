Valley View's St. Pierre striving for more

Sharp-shooting sophomore guard Parker St. Pierre holds an early offer from Arkansas State, but is hungry for more.

"I’ve had letters from other schools, but nothing too serious other than Arkansas State,” St. Pierre said.

St. Pierre, 6-0, 145 pounds, of Valley View, played up in the spring and summer for the 16-under Moore Flex Select. Getting an early offer from the Red Wolves motivated St. Pierre.

“It was really humbling, but you really have to work at it and keep going,” he said. “It made me work harder. Some kids stop, but I worked even harder because I wanted more.”

His day is full of basketball-related activities.

“I have two-a-days and then I go and lift and then I’m working out. Besides that, I’m going up to the gym getting in shots,” St. Pierre said.

Known as a shooter, St. Pierre has been working on his ability to drive to the basket while improving his defensive skills.

“I think I’m good enough for other colleges, but I’m going to keep going and show them I can do everything,” said St. Pierre, who has a 3.95 grade point average. “I can stop people on defense, I can drive, I can shoot the 3.”