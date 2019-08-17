Early runs enough for Cardinals against Travs

Five runs in the first three innings proved to be enough for the Springfield Cardinals on Friday night in a 5-2 victory over the Arkansas Travelers before an announced crowd of 4,794 at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Yariel Gonzalez doubled down the left-field line before Johan Mieses followed with a two-run home run to left-center field with two outs.

In the second inning, Springfield's Elehuris Montero hit a home run over the right-center field wall to make it 3-0.

In the third inning, Kramer Robertson led off with a single up the middle and stole second. Rayder Ascanio then hit a home run to left to give the Cardinals a 5-0 lead.

The Travelers closed to 5-2 in the sixth inning when Jordan Cowan singled and Jarred Kelenic hit his first home run since being promoted to Class AA a week ago.

The Travelers brought the tying run to the plate in the eighth inning when Donnie Walton hit a ground-rule double and Evan White walked, but Dom Thompson-Williams struck out against Merandy Gonzalez to end the threat.

Angel Rondon (5-4) allowed 2 runs on 4 hits in 7 innings with 7 strikeouts and 1 walk to get the victory for the Cardinals. Justus Sheffield (5-3) allowed 5 runs on 5 hits in 6 innings to take the loss. Connor Jones pitched a scoreless ninth inning to get his sixth save of the season.

Cowan had two of the Travelers five hits in the loss.

ARKANSAS AB R H BI S'FIELD AB R H BI

Walton, ss 4 0 1 0 Rbertson, 2b 4 1 1 0

Kelenic, rf 3 1 1 2 Ascanio, ss 3 1 1 2

White, 1b 3 0 1 0 Y. Gonzalez, lf 4 1 1 0

T.-Williams, lf 4 0 0 0 Mieses, rf 4 1 1 2

Raleigh, c 4 0 0 0 O'Keefe, c 3 0 0 0

Liberato, cf 4 0 0 0 Montero, 3b 3 1 1 1

Zammrelli, dh 4 0 0 0 Chinea, dh 2 0 0 0

Taylor, 3b 3 0 0 0 Capel, cf 3 0 0 0

Cowan, 2b 3 1 2 0 Yepez, 1b 3 0 0 0

TOTALS 32 2 5 2 totals 29 5 5 5

Arkansas 000 002 000 -- 2 5 0

Springfield 212 000 00x -- 5 5 0

LOB -- Arkansas 5, Springfield 2. 2B -- Walton, Y. Gonzalez. HR -- Kelenic (1), Mieses (12), Montero (6), Ascanio (5). SB -- Robertson.

Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Sheffield W, L-3 6 5 5 5 2 6

Delaplane 2 0 0 0 0 4

SPRINGFIELD IP H R ER BB SO

Rondon W, 5-4 7 4 2 2 1 7

M.Gonzalez 1 1 0 0 1 2

Jones S, 6 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires -- Home: Moreno; First: Matamoros; Third: Hernandez. Time -- 2:34. Attendance -- 4,794.

Today’s games

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS

WHEN 6:10 p.m.

WHERE Hammons Field, Springfield, Mo.

RADIO KARN-AM 920 in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travelers: RHP Ljay Newsome (3-2, 1.63 ERA); Springfield RHP Johan Oviedo (6-6, 5.34 ERA)

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Springfield, 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY at Springfield, 4:10 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 7:10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 7:10 p.m.

THURSDAY vs. Corpus Christi, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Amarillo, 7:10 p.m.

