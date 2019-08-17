Madden dominates prelim feature

LOCUST GROVE -- If it wasn't official before, it most certainly is now: Chris Madden is the hottest dirt late model driver in the nation.

Madden, of Grays Court, S.C., led 29 of 30 laps to win Thursday night's preliminary feature of the 27th annual Comp Cams Topless 100 at Batesville Motor Speedway. On Thursday and Friday nights, drivers earned points to make the field for tonight's 100-lap main event.

In a sport where drivers have runs of good finishes, but where winning streaks rarely reach more than a couple races, Madden took his fourth consecutive race during one of the most lucrative stretches of the season.

The streak began Aug. 3, when he won the USA Nationals and $50,000 at New Richmond, Wis. At the North-South 100 a week later at Union, Ky., he won a $10,000 prelim and the $50,000 main event. Tonight's feature at Batesville pays $40,000 to win.

Madden dominated Thursday night at Batesville, leading time trials with a lap around the three-eights mile oval of 101.154 mph and winning his heat race.

In the feature, Madden started on the outside of the front row and leaped to the lead at the drop of the green flag and maintained an advantage over pole sitter Mike Marlar of Winfield, Tenn., at the midway point. They were joined by Brandon Overton of Evans, Ga., and Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series points leader Jonathan Davenport of Blairsville, Ga., when Madden entered lapped traffic.

After a caution on lap 19, a bobble by Madden nearly cost him the victory. On the 21st lap, Overton slipped under Madden in turn one to take the lead.

"We were bottoming out getting into [turn] one. We shoved the nose across the center, and we got hung up in the fluff," Madden said. "It opened the door for Brandon."

Overton's lead only lasted a lap, however, as he also slipped in the corner.

"As soon as he [Madden] pushed up the race track ,we were able to get by him," Overton said. "Then I went down there and did the same thing. I just got a little choppy and if you let it roll in there, it would sit down for a little bit. Chris has the best car in the country right now."

Madden's margin of victory was 1.378 seconds over Overton. Finishing third was Scott Bloomquist of Mooresburg, Tenn., who has a record five Topless 100 victories and is Madden's car owner. Rounding out the top five were 2014 and 2009 Topless winner Jimmy Owens of Newport, Tenn., and Davenport.

Topless 100 glance

WHAT 26th Comp Cams Topless 100 for dirt late models with the roofs removed

WHERE Batesville Motor Speedway, Locust Grove

WHEN Tonight: Gates open at 4 p.m., autograph session at 6:15 p.m.. hot laps at 8 p.m., then racing.

PURSE Tonight: $40,000 to win and $2,000 to start.

TICKETS Grandstand admission is $25 for adults and $10 for children aged 7-13. Pit passes for adults are $40; children aged 6-11 get in the pits for $20.

