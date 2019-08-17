Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest New app In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Drivetime Mahatma Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

North Little Rock police investigate death of man found in street as homicide

by Clara Turnage | Today at 5:35 p.m. 0comments

North Little Rock police have opened a homicide investigation into the death of a man found lying in the street early Saturday morning, a police spokesman said.

North Little Rock police responded at 1:44 a.m. to a disturbance report in the 1500 block of East Broadway, but while patrolling the area, found a man lying in the road near 200 N. Clark St., department spokesman Sgt. Amy Cooper said.

The man was suffering from "obvious trauma" and medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene, Cooper said. The man's identity was not released, pending family notification.

No further details about the initial 911 call or the nature of the man's wounds were immediately available.The homicide is the eighth in North Little Rock in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT