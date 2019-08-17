GOLF

Pair out front

Miguel Angel Jimenez birdied three of the final six holes Friday for a 7-under 65 and a share of the first-round lead with Monday qualifier Doug Barron in the PGA Tour Champions' Dick's Sporting Goods Open at Endicott, N.Y. Jimenez had eight birdies and a bogey at En Joie Golf Club. Barron had seven birdies in a bogey-free round. Marco Dawson and Scott Parel were a stroke back at 66. Kevin Sutherland was another stroke back with David McKenzie and Billy Andrade. Senior British Open winner Bernhard Langer shot a 68, playing alongside Charles Schwab Cup leader Scott McCarron (69) and Senior Players Championship winner Retief Goosen (72). Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 4-under 68 and is tied for eighth. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) and Glen Day (Little Rock) each had a 71.

Dougherty in lead

Kevin Dougherty shot a 5-under 66 on Friday to take a 1-stroke lead into the weekend at the Korn Ferry Tour's Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at Columbus, Ohio. Dougherty is at 8-under 134, one shot better than Brandon Hagy (67) and two better than Brendon Todd (64). Ben Taylor (69), Scott Harrington (67), Viktor Hovland (73) and Ben Martin (70) were tied for fourth at 5-under 137. Nicolas Echavarria (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 72 and is tied for 58th at 1-over 143. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

Molinari by 2

Edoardo Molinari shot his second consecutive 6-under 66 and earned a two-shot lead after two rounds of the Czech Masters on Friday. Tied for fourth and two strokes off the lead overnight, the Italian surged with six birdies for his second bogey-free round and a 12-under 132 total at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague. Thomas Pieters of Belgium had a bogey-free round of 5-under 67 and is alone in second at 134. Sharing third position at 135, three shots off the lead, were Sweden's Robert Karlsson (68), Austria's Matthias Schwab (65), Englishman Sam Horsfield (66), and Chile's Hugo Leon (69). Defending champion Andrea Pavan of Italy was among seven golfers tied for seventh after posting 68. Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington was at 141 after a 68. Pep Angles (Central Arkansas) missed the cut.

TENNIS

Osaka, Djokovic advance

Naomi Osaka retired from her quarterfinal match Friday at the Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio, unsure what's going on with her left knee. Osaka split two sets with Sofia Kenin. She felt something unusual in the knee while serving early in the third set. After a timeout to have it examined and wrapped, she played a couple more points before retiring. With that, Kenin advanced to the semifinals for the second consecutive week. She'll face Madison Keys, who beat Venus Williams 6-2, 6-3 to reach the semifinals for the first time. On the men's side, Novak Djokovic continued his push for a second consecutive Cincinnati title, beating Lucas Pouille 7-6 (2), 6-1. He'll face Danlil Medvedev, who knocked off qualifier Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-3. Qualifier Yoshihito Nishioka withdrew because of illness, sending David Goffin into the semifinals.

BASEBALL

Braves fill SS void

The Atlanta Braves have signed Adeiny Hechavarria to fill a void at shortstop with Dansby Swanson still injured and Johan Camargo heading to Class AAA Gwinnett. Hechavarria, a 30-year-old with his sixth team in three years, agreed to a one-year, prorated contract. He was in the lineup Friday and batting seventh against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves did not get an offensive upgrade in Hechavarria, who was released this week by the New York Mets after hitting .204 with 5 home runs and 18 RBI in 142 at-bats. But Hechavarria has a better glove than Camargo. Camargo is hitting .222, a 50-point drop from last year when he finished with 19 home runs and 76 RBI.

Tatis on 10-day IL

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a back injury that "most likely" will end his season, according to Manager Andy Green. Tatis, 20, a rookie-of-the-year candidate, is batting .317 with 13 doubles, 22 home runs and 53 RBI in 84 games. Green said the injury was the result of "common usage" and that it would require rest to heal. Green said Tatis will be reevaluated in three weeks. The Padres also placed second baseman Ian Kinsler on the 10-day IL on Friday with a neck injury that also will end his season. Green said Kinsler has a herniated disc and was weighing whether to have surgery. Kinsler, 37, is hitting .217 with 12 doubles, 9 home runs and 22 RBI in 87 games. The Padres recalled infielder Ty France and outfielder Travis Jankowski from Class AAA El Paso to replace Tatis and Kinsler.

Cubs recall Russell

Addison Russell, who began the Chicago Cubs season on the suspended list, has been recalled from Class AAA Iowa for the second time this season. The Cubs also activated right-handed reliever Brandon Kintzler from the injured list prior to Friday night's game against the Pirates. Outfielder Albert Almora Jr. and right-hander James Norwood were optioned to Iowa. Russell was suspended for 40 games last September for violating Major League Baseball's domestic abuse policy. He was with the Cubs from May 8-July 24 this season before being sent to the minors. In 15 games with Iowa, Russell hit .333 with 4 home runs and 13 RBI. The 25-year-old was an All-Star in 2016 when he helped the Cubs win their first World Series since 1908. Kintzler had been out since Aug. 6 with right pectoral inflammation. He is 2-1 with a 2.33 ERA in 49 games. Almora was hitting .232 with 12 home runs and 32 RBI in 114 games. He made 75 starts in center field but his playing time has decreased since late July when the Cubs acquired outfielder Nicholas Castellanos from the Detroit Tigers in a trade and recalled infielder/outfielder Ian Happ from Iowa. General Manager Jed Hoyer said the Cubs plan to recall Almora on Sept. 1 when the roster limit expands to 40 from 25.

BASEBALL

Class-action suit by minor leaguers upheld

LOS ANGELES — Every minor league baseball player attends spring training in Arizona or Florida. With rare exceptions, those players are not paid until the regular season begins.

Thousands of players who participated in spring training from 2014 to 2019 can join a lawsuit alleging that baseball’s owners have not complied with labor laws. Minor league players in California, Arizona and Florida are eligible to participate in the suit, according to a ruling issued Friday by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at San Francisco.

The appellate court reversed a judge’s 2017 ruling that would have prevented the class-action suit from proceeding with regard to Arizona or Florida.

The suit, filed in 2014, alleges that major league teams do not comply with minimum wage laws.

“They should be complying with those laws just like Walmart is complying with those laws,” said Garrett Broshuis, an attorney for the minor league players.

In 2018, after lobbying from Major League Baseball, Congress passed a law that guaranteed the federal minimum wage to minor league players — but only for a 40-hour work week, no matter how many hours the players might actually work.

The minimum wages in California, Arizona and Florida are greater than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

MLB has argued that minor league jobs are akin to seasonal apprenticeships, and that a dramatic wage increase might mean a reduction in the number of minor league teams. MLB can appeal Friday’s ruling. The league did not comment.

Sports on 08/17/2019