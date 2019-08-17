PB gunshot victim found at crash site

A man was found dead Thursday night after Pine Bluff police officers responded to a vehicle crash.

Police said officers were in the area between Linden and Plum streets on an unrelated call when they heard multiple gunshots around 9 p.m.

Authorities responded a short time later to a crash in the 1200 block of 18th Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a gunshot victim in the driver's seat of a car. The man died from his injuries.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of family, a news release said.

