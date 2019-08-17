Uber driver guilty of passenger rape

CHESTER, Pa. — An Uber driver has been found guilty of raping an intoxicated woman he picked up at a casino near Philadelphia.

Ahmed Elgaafary was found guilty Thursday of rape of an unconscious person, sexual assault and indecent assault.

Elgaafary, 27, of Lansdale will be sentenced at a later date and then likely deported to Egypt, where he is a citizen, said Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan.

The driver picked up the woman at Valley Forge Casino Resort in February. Assistant District Attorney Vincent Robert Cocco told the jury that the driver stretched the 15-minute ride to the woman’s home into a 53-minute one to assault her in the backseat.

He charged her for the longer ride and for throwing up in his car, adding an extra $150, Cocco said.