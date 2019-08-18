3 people killed in separate accidents

Three people died in three days in separate crashes across Arkansas last week, preliminary fatal crash reports show.

James Davidson, 55, of Manila died Thursday after a GMC truck traveling west on Arkansas 18 in Mississippi County crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane, an Arkansas State Police report said.

The truck struck Davidson's motorcycle at 10:09 p.m., the report said.

The truck's driver was not listed as injured on the report.

Samuel Kirkland, 23, of Caulfield, Mo., died earlier Thursday when his truck struck the back of another vehicle while traveling east on U.S. 62 near Salem in Fulton County, a report said.

The driver of the other vehicle was not listed as injured in the crash, which occurred just before 10 a.m. Friday.

Larry Ratliff, 76, of Hardy died after losing control of his GMC truck, which rolled over multiple times on U.S. 63 near Williford in Sharp County, the report said.

Ratliff was ejected from the vehicle, the report said.

Road conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time of the crashes.

Metro on 08/18/2019