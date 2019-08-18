The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 708 Dennison St., residential, Angela Rogers, 4 p.m. Aug. 4, 2019, property valued at $4,800.

72202

• 6317 Broadway, residential, Jennifer Blouin, 12 a.m. Aug. 4, 2019, property valued at $290.

• 1510 Bragg St., residential, Charles Johnson, noon Aug. 4, 2019, property valued at $150.

72204

• 1900 Fair Park Blvd., residential, James Masse, 1:40 a.m. Aug 5, 2019, property value unknown.

• 4200 Malloy St., residential, Martin Jacobs, 6:39 p.m. Aug. 8, 2019, property valued at $501.

• 2201 Singleton Cove, residential, Thuong Dang, 9:30 a.m. Aug. 9, 2019, property valued at $5,600.

• 1524 Parham Pointe Drive, residential, Tara Williams, 10 a.m. Aug. 10, 2019, property valued at $42.

• 3523 W. 10th St., residential, Kimberly Brekke, 7:42 a.m. Aug. 12, 2019, property value unknown.

72205

• 723 Appianway St., residential, Christopher Fields, 3:20 p.m. Aug. 12, 2019, property valued at $1,484.

• 3 Labette Court, residential, Erika Lester, 4:26 p.m. Aug. 12, 2019, property value unknown.

72206

• 2501 S. Cross St., residential, Nicole Davis, 10:47 p.m. Aug. 9, 2019, property valued at $1,400.

• 2323 E. Roosevelt Road, commercial, Charlie Owens, 6:16 p.m. Aug. 11, property valued at $1,740.

• 415 E. Roosevelt Road, commercial, Odell Kennedy, 3 a.m. Aug. 15, 2019, property valued at $526.

72209

• 7401 Shady Grove Road, residential, Jimmy Hill, 2:40 p.m. Aug. 5, 2019, property valued at $500.

v 5300 Baseline Road, residential, Christopher Anderson, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 9, 2019, property valued at $450.

• 8521 Geyer Springs Road, commercial, Glen Dinion, 10 p.m. Aug. 10, 2019, property valued at $300.

• 9500 S. Heights Road, residential, Lisa Darrow, 9:20 p.m. Aug. 11, 2019, property valued at $100.

• 9115 Mann Road, residential, Carlos Gutierrez, 1:19 p.m. Aug. 12, 2019, property value unknown.

• 5300 Baseline Road, residential, Antonio Price, 10 p.m. Aug. 12, 2019, property valued at $141

• 5300 Baseline Road, residential, Kellie Robinson, 9 p.m. Aug. 13, 2019, property value unknown.

• 5116 Halifax Drive, residential, Ginnie Latimer, 2:49 p.m. Aug. 14, 2019, property value unknown.

72103

• 11500 Chicot Road, residential, Jerry Hopkins, noon Aug. 10, 2019, property valued st $1,942.

• 1500 Main St. commercial, Gregory Jones, 2 a.m. Aug. 14, 2019, property value unknown.

72210

• 19 Nandina Cir., residential, Tamira Brown, 10:30 p.m. Aug. 13, 2019, property valued at $500.

72211

• 11004 Beverly Hills Drive, residential, Kyle Lee, 6:42 p.m. Aug. 8, 2019, property valued at $4,640.

• 11701 Mara Lynn Road, residential, Chasity George, 12:30 a.m. Aug. 10, 2019, property valued at $2,400.

• 14706 Woodcreek Drive, residential, Allan Wright, 10:46 a.m. Aug. 14, 2019, property valued at $101.

72223

• 30 Ayla Drive, residential, Billy Pender, 2 p.m. Aug. 5, 2019, property valued at $1,500.

• 11810 Pleasant Ridge Road, residential, London Grandison, 3 p.m. Aug. 8, 2019, property valued at $100.

72227

• 10102 N. Rodney Parham Road, commercial, Ramesh Veluvolu, 2:04 a.m. Aug. 12, 2019, property valued at $1,000.

• 9500 Satterfield Drive, commercial, Dollar General, 3:23 a.m. Aug. 12, 2019, property value unknown.

• 619 Brookside Drive, residential, Charles Hammond, 2 p.m. Aug. 5, 2019, property valued at $400.

