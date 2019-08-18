Chapman, Canha back Bassitt; A's gain on Astros

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Chris Bassitt said he believes the Oakland Athletics' struggles against the Houston Astros are due in part to the perception that the 2017 World Series champions are unbeatable.

He helped pierce that aura of invincibility on Saturday.

Matt Chapman doubled among his three hits and Mark Canha had two hits and three RBI to back Bassitt's six solid innings in the Athletics' 8-4 victory over the Astros.

Matt Olson and Josh Phegley each had two hits for Oakland, which finished with 13 hits -- just two for extra bases. The A's have won 4 consecutive games and 11 of their last 16.

They have gained 4 games in 4 days on the Astros, closing to within 61/2 games of the American League West leaders.

Oakland has won the first three of a four-game series against Houston after dropping nine of its first 11 games to the Astros.

"I would just chalk it up to us being confident and playing really well right now," Chapman said.

Bassitt (9-5) gave up 3 runs and 8 hits with 2 walks. In seven starts since the All-Star break, he's 4-1 with a 2.36 ERA. Bassitt threw 116 pitches, a career high for the 30-year-old who missed all of 2017 recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The Athletics won for just the third time this season in a game in which they didn't hit a home run.

"When we play like that, when we don't hit a home run and we win, I think that's good for our psyche," Athletics Manager Bob Melvin said.

Yordan Alvarez homered twice for Houston, which has lost 5 consecutive and 6 of 7 after winning 8 in a row and 18 of 21.

MARINERS 4, BLUE JAYS 3 Kyle Seager hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning, Austin Nola also went deep, and Seattle beat host Toronto.

RAYS 1, TIGERS 0 (13) Mike Brosseau's pinch-hit RBI single in the 13th inning drove in Eric Sogard to lift host Tampa Bay over Detroit.

RED SOX 4, ORIOLES 0 Eduardo Rodriguez pitched 71/3 stellar innings, Rafael Devers belted a two-run home run and Boston beat visiting Baltimore.

TWINS 12, RANGERS 7 C.J. Cron had a two-run home in the Twins' six-run first inning, and Minnesota went on to beat host Texas.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 6, CARDINALS 1 Aristides Aquino hit a three-run home run, Nick Senzel added a leadoff shot and host Cincinnati dropped St. Louis back into a tie with Chicago for first place in the Central Division with a victory.

CUBS 2, PIRATES 0 Kris Bryant homered in the seventh inning, and visiting Chicago got out of three bases-loaded jams to snap a four-game skid with a victory over Pittsburgh.

PADRES 5, PHILLIES 3 Dinelson Lamet pitched six solid innings, Ty France hit a tiebreaking single and visiting San Diego cooled off Philadelphia with a victory.

BRAVES 4, DODGERS 3 Josh Donaldson and Adam Duvall hit consecutive home runs in the sixth, the Braves bullpen redeemed itself for a change and Atlanta beat visiting Los Angeles.

ROCKIES 11, MARLINS 4 Ryan McMahon continued his power surge with two home runs to help the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 11-4 on Saturday night for their first three-game winning streak in two months.

GIANTS 11, DIAMONDBACKS 6 Brandon Belt hit a grand slam and tied a career high with six RBI, and Kevin Pillar had a career-high five hits to lead the San Francisco to an 11-6 victory over Arizona.

INTERLEAGUE

METS 4, ROYALS 1 Jacob deGrom pitched seven sharp innings and Pete Alonso put visiting New York ahead with a two-run single in a victory over Kansas City.

