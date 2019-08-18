HRs let Cards rally by Travelers

Two three-run home runs -- both coming with two outs -- helped turn a 3-0 deficit into a 6-3 victory for the Springfield Cardinals against the Arkansas Travelers on Saturday night at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

The first came in the sixth inning. Julio Rodriguez and Juan Yepez lead off with singles for the Cardinals. After Kramer Robertson and Rayder Ascanio flied out, Matt Tenuta replaced Travs starter Ljay Newsome and gave up a three-run home run to Yariel Gonzalez over the left-field fence to tie game at 3-3.

With two outs in the eighth inning, Ascanio doubled off Travs reliever Wyatt Mills and Gonzalez was intentionally walked. Johan Mieses then took an 0-1 pitch over the left-field wall to put the Cardinals up 6-3.

The Travelers took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. After Donnie Walton, Jarred Kelenic and Kyle Lewis walked, Jordan Cowan singled to left to score Walton and Kelenic.

The Travelers increased the lead to 3-0 in the fifth inning when Nick Thurman walked, took second on a wild pitch by Johan Oviedo and third on a passed ball by Rodriguez. He then scored on Kelenic's single.

Mitchell Osnowitz (2-1) struck out two in the eighth inning to get the victory. Connor Jones worked around a lead-off single by Cowan in the ninth and struck out Luis Liberato and Mike Ahmed to get his seventh save of the season.

Mills (4-2) took the loss for the Travelers.

Cowan led the Travelers by going 2 for 3 with 2 RBI. Gonzalez was 1 for 3 with 3 RBI and scored twice. Mieses went 2 for 4 with 3 RBI and scored once for the Cardinals.

ARKANSAS AB R H BI S'FIELD AB R H BI

Walton, ss 2 1 0 0 Robertsn, 2b 3 0 0 0

Kelenic, cf 3 1 1 1 Ascanio, ss 4 1 1 0

White, 1b 4 0 0 0 Gonzalez, 3b 3 2 1 3

Lewis, dh 3 0 1 0 Mieses, rf 4 1 2 3

T.-Willims, rf 4 0 0 0 Capel, cf 4 0 0 0

Cowan, 2b 3 0 2 2 Montero, dh 3 0 1 0

Liberato, lf 3 0 0 0 Kirtley, 1b 3 0 0 0

Ahmed, 3b 4 0 0 0 Rodriguez, c 3 1 1 0

Thurman, c 3 1 0 0 Yepez, lf 3 1 1 0

TOTALS 29 3 4 3 totals 30 6 7 6

Arkansas 200 010 000 -- 3 4 0

Springfield 000 003 03x -- 6 7 0

DP -- Springfield 1. LOB -- Arkansas 6, Springfield 2. 2B -- Ascanio. HR -- Gonzalez (11), Mieses (13). CS -- Robertson.

Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Newsome 52/3 3 2 2 1 2

Tenuta 11/3 2 1 1 0 1

Mills L, 4-2 1 2 3 3 1 2

SPRINGFIELD IP H R ER BB SO

Oviedo 5 3 3 3 7 5

Latcham 2 0 0 0 0 1

Osnowtiz W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Jones S, 7 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP -- Oviedo. PB -- Rodriguez. Umpires -- Home: Matamoros; First: Hernandez; Third: Moreno. Time -- 2:36. Attendance -- 5,577.

Sports on 08/18/2019