• Neal Strassner obtained security video from Greater Rochester International Airport in New York that shows an airport security worker handing him a note that said "You ugly" after he passed through a metal detector, leading to the worker being fired.

• Dannette Giltz of Sturgis, S.D., who went to a hospital with pains she thought were from kidney stones but instead found out that she was 34 weeks pregnant with triplets and was in labor, gave birth to three healthy babies named Blaze, Gypsy and Nikki.

• Volodymyr Dragan, 43, of Wheeling, Ill., was charged with attempted murder after authorities said he shot and wounded a state police trooper who was among officers serving a warrant at Dragan's home stemming from a traffic stop.

• Barbara Norton, a Louisiana state representative, was disqualified from seeking election to the state Senate after a judge ruled that there was "clear and convincing evidence" that Norton does not live in the house she claims as her residence in the district she wants to represent.

• Deonte James Green, 18, who is serving a life term for a 2017 crime rampage that included the killing of an Oklahoma teacher and rape of an 81-year-old woman, pleaded guilty to four unrelated crimes that were committed the same year.

• Sharon Waltz, a psychologist in Birmingham, Ala., pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud Medicaid of at least $1.5 million after she billed the state Medicaid agency for counseling services for at-risk youths that her company did not actually perform, according to prosecutors.

• Jean-Claude Juncker, 64, the outgoing president of the European Commission, had to cut short his vacation in Austria and be rushed to his home nation of Luxembourg to undergo an emergency operation to remove his gallbladder, according to the European Union.

• Megan Nelson and her dog Darla, a chocolate Labrador retriever mix, won the award for best dog and owner combination costume at Atlanta's Doggy Con, a pet convention that draws hundreds of dog owners and their costumed canines, with Nelson dressed as Cruella de Vil and Darla dressed as a Dalmatian.

• Maurice Hill, 36, who is accused of barricading himself in a Philadelphia row house and shooting at police officers, wounding six, in an hourslong standoff, was charged with attempted murder and assault.

A Section on 08/18/2019