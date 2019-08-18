Jonesboro shooting injures two, police say

Police on the scene of a shooting in the 1800 block of Cedar Heights Drive that injured two on Saturday night. - Photo by Jonesboro Police Department

Jonesboro police responded to a shooting Saturday night that left two injured, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Calls reporting “multiple shots” fired came in around 8:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of Cedar Heights Drive near Melrose Street. Callers also said that there was a “large crowd” gathering near the scene, the post read.

The first reports said there was one person injured, but a second gunshot victim reached the hospital at about 8:25 p.m., according to the post.

Authorities said both victims were being treated for injuries at local hospitals as of Saturday night. Neither victim was identified in the post.

No one from the Jonesboro Police Department was available to provide an update on the shooting Sunday afternoon. A department employee also said she was unable to provide an incident report.