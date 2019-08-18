FILE - In a July 24, 2013 file photo, Heather Locklear arrives at the TNT 25th Anniversary Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Locklear pleaded no contest to charges that she fought with first responders during two visits to her Southern California home last year. Locklear entered the plea in Ventura County court Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, to five counts of battery on a peace officer, one count of battery on emergency personnel and two counts of resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

• Heather Locklear has pleaded no contest to charges that she fought with first responders during two visits to her Southern California home last year. Locklear entered the plea in Ventura County court Friday afternoon to five counts of battery on a peace officer, one count of battery on emergency personnel and two counts of resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer. A judge sentenced her to 120 days in jail, but the sentence was stayed pending completion of a substance-abuse treatment program. The 57-year-old Melrose Place and T.J. Hooker actress was also sentenced to three years' probation. Deputies and paramedics answering calls about domestic disputes at Locklear's home in March and June of 2018 said she pushed, kicked and shouted at them. Locklear's attorney declined to comment.

• Chef Mario Batali, whose career crumbled amid sexual-misconduct allegations, no longer owns a stake in Eataly, the Italian marketplaces he once heavily promoted. Chris Giglio, a spokesman for Eataly USA, said Friday that the company has purchased Batali's minority interest, formally ending the relationship. Batali has had no direct involvement with Eataly since December 2017, Giglio said. Batali, known for his orange Crocs and ponytail, has pleaded innocent to a charge that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017. The next court hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 30. Eataly USA has several locations, including a Manhattan flagship market. Batali had already given up financial stakes in all his restaurants, severing a 20-year partnership with Joe Bastianich.

• Aidy Bryant has rolled out a new plus-size fashion line named after her great aunt, but the Saturday Night Live star is starting small with just one dress in three blue styles: a solid, a stripe and a gingham. The dress, which she dubbed the Lovington, sells for $175 on paulineny.com. In a video on the site, Bryant said that "I've been a fat lady my whole d*** life" and has always been looking for clothes. She said she wanted easy, simple, cool and comfortable but couldn't find what she liked. Then stardom hit and she enjoyed access to stylists and tailors for custom looks. Bryant said that was life-changing, so she is partnering with her stylist, Remy Pearce, to offer her vibe to others.

