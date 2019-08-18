Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's This Week -- White House trade adviser Peter Navarro; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Stacey Abrams, founder of Fair Fight Action. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's Meet the Press -- White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas; former Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' Face the Nation -- Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Navarro; Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's State of the Union -- Navarro; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday -- Kudlow; Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press

A Section on 08/18/2019