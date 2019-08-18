NLR officers find man dead in street

North Little Rock police have opened a homicide investigation into the death of a man found lying in the street early Saturday morning, a police spokesman said.

Officers were sent at 1:44 a.m. to a disturbance call in the 1500 block of East Broadway. While they were patrolling the area looking for the disturbance, they found the man lying in the road near 200 N. Clark St., department spokesman Sgt. Amy Cooper said.

The man was suffering from "obvious trauma," and medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene, Cooper said. The man's identity was not released, pending notification of his relatives.

The man's body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory to determine a cause of death, Cooper said.

No further details about the initial 911 call or the nature of the man's wounds were immediately available.

The man's death is the eighth homicide in North Little Rock this year.

Metro on 08/18/2019