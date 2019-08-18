Sections
O'Rourke talks guns at Clinton Dinner, other stops in state

by John Moritz | Today at 2:29 a.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke (center) meets with supporters Saturday after speaking during the Moms Demand Action rally at the state Capitol in Little Rock. - Photo by Thomas Metthe

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke attended a gun show in Conway on Saturday, where he was photographed talking to a man under a sign advertising an AR-15-style assault rifle for $395 -- a type of weapon the former Texas congressman hopes to ban if elected president.

O'Rourke was the second Democratic presidential hopeful in three days to speak in Arkansas about gun violence. He addressed a gun-control rally Saturday afternoon on the steps of the state Capitol before delivering the keynote speech Saturday night at the Democratic Party of Arkansas' annual Clinton Dinner.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who is also running for the Democratic nomination, gave similar talks Thursday to Democrats in the state and before the gun-control group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

Last year, an examination by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette found that the state had the seventh-highest rate of gun deaths in the nation.

The Democratic Party of Arkansas announced in July that O'Rourke would be the keynote speaker for the Clinton Dinner, the state party's largest fundraiser. But O'Rourke's wider swing through central Arkansas was among the candidate's first stops since resuming his political campaign after a mass shooting in his hometown on Aug. 3. That shooting in El Paso, Texas, killed 22 people.

In his keynote address, O'Rourke accused President Donald Trump of stoking racial resentment and fears against immigrants, leading to an increase in hate crimes such as the shooting in the Walmart in his hometown.

"That violence, that hatred, that racism, it found us," O'Rourke said.

On Saturday morning, O'Rourke visited the Del Campo A La Ciudad supermarket on Little Rock's University Avenue before eating lunch at Samantha's Tap Room & Wood Grill downtown.

At Saturday's rally, organized by Moms Demand Action, O'Rourke called for gun-control measures that he said would resonate even in conservative states like Texas and Arkansas.

O'Rourke recalled a Moms Demand Action leader from Texas encouraging him to "not just talk about this in the safe places like Austin and San Antonio" but to speak about gun control in the "reddest places on planet Earth."

On Friday, O'Rourke released a policy proposal calling for a renewed federal assault-weapons ban in addition to a "mandatory" buyback program that would have the power to fine people who do not turn in their assault weapons.

His campaign platform also advocates for universal background checks and a "nationwide gun licensing system."

At the Conway gun show, O'Rourke told the Democrat-Gazette that he was encouraged after talking with people who did not agree with all of his gun-control proposals. He said people at the event "talked me through their perspective."

Later Saturday evening at the Clinton Dinner -- after leading several hundred Democrats in calling the Hogs -- O'Rourke drew laughs when he quipped about the gun show: "It was interesting."

Recalling a specific conversation with one gun seller at the seller's booth, O'Rourke said the man told him, "I shouldn't be able to sell guns at this show."

The Republican Party of Arkansas, in a statement released Saturday, said O'Rourke's visit had come "with minimal fanfare," and it criticized the candidate's immigration proposals.

In November, O'Rourke lost his bid for the U.S. Senate to incumbent Ted Cruz. In that campaign, O'Rourke received wide media attention for his fundraising hauls in conservative Texas.

As for Democrats in Arkansas, he said, "they remind me a lot of Democrats in Texas." Democrats "have been written off for so long" that they feel as though the state doesn't count in national politics. Yet, "they understand just as strongly as we do in Texas that we have every opportunity, and every right, to make our voices heard and to assert ourselves into our national politics."

O'Rourke said that during his campaign, he has met voters who have not seen Senate candidates from either party travel to their towns in decades. In talking to those voters, he said, he was able to win over independents and even some Republicans.

O'Rourke is one of nine Democrats to qualify for the next round of presidential primary debates in September, according to CNN. Klobuchar has also qualified.

In her speech, Klobuchar stopped short of calling for a federal gun registry and buyback program.

The U.S. senator from Minnesota said she supports universal background checks and closing the "boyfriend loophole" that allows a person convicted of domestic abuse against an unmarried partner to purchase guns.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke speaks about gun control Saturday during a Moms Demand Action rally outside the state Capitol.

Metro on 08/18/2019

Print Headline: O'Rourke talks guns at Clinton Dinner, other stops in state

  • RBear
    August 18, 2019 at 6:29 a.m.

    In Texas, O'Rourke followed a strategy that many Democrats in the state felt would be the way to start the process of flipping the state. The urban areas had already flipped blue. The donut areas have started to flip blue as evidenced by Collin County and Fort Bend County and that trend will continue going into 2020. What needed to happen is what O'Rourke did. He went to the counties that had been neglected by candidates in the past, including the Republican counties.
    In those counties, unless given a choice and a reason those counties will vote for the incumbent. They don't see a real difference because no one has talked to them. O'Rourke did what Cruz never did. He visited all 254 counties in Texas, a pretty sizable task. But through that process, he picked up independents who heard his message.
    Texas Democrats understand that by picking up 2-3% in each of those rural counties, the sum total adds up to enough to flip the state. They don't necessarily have to WIN the county, but pick up enough votes to add to the urban and donut blocks which are sizable and win the state. The growth of Texas has been in the urban centers and the donuts surrounding them. Those areas vote progressive and will continue to do that into the future. As everyone is seeing, the math continues to be there as Texas grows.
    The best thing for Republicans in Arkansas is for stagnant economic growth. As NWA grows, it is turning blue. As Jonesboro grows, it is turning blue. If Little Rock gets its economic growth model figured out, it will strengthen the number of blue voters. But as long as Arkansas lags the nation in economic growth, it will remain red. That's why Republicans favor the current EC model. They KNOW they don't have the numbers nationwide and that continues to shift blue on a yearly basis as the urban centers lead the nation in economic growth.
