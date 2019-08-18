Steelers keep Chiefs in check

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Rashad Fenton (27) tries to break up a pass to Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Kevin Rader (87) in the Steelers’ 17-7 victory over the Chiefs on Saturday night.

PITTSBURGH -- Mason Rudolph guided a long first-half touchdown drive to perhaps nudge ahead of Josh Dobbs in the race to be the backup behind Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 17-7 on Saturday night.

Rudolph finished 10 of 15 for 77 yards while Dobbs completed 6 of 11 for 95 yards with a red-zone interception on a night the Steelers (2-0) opted to keep several key starters on the sideline, from quarterback Roethlisberger to Pro Bowl offensive linemen David DeCastro and Maurkice Pouncey to rookie linebacker Devin Bush.

Patrick Mahomes did little during two series of work following a thunderstorm that forced the opening kickoff to be pushed back nearly an hour. He completed just 2 of 5 passes for 11 yards.

Chad Henne found Mecole Hardman for a 17-yard touchdown late in the first half for Kansas City (1-1), which managed a lone touchdown a week after putting up 38 against the Bengals.

BROWNS 21, COLTS 18

INDIANAPOLIS -- Garrett Gilbert threw two touchdown passes in the first half and David Blough added another TD pass in the second half Saturday, leading Cleveland past Indianapolis.

Cleveland (2-0) has won nine of its past 10 preseason games -- this one with its top two quarterbacks sitting out and Kareem Hunt returned to the field for the first time in nearly nine months. It's the first time the Browns have beaten the Colts in the preseason since 1979 when the franchise was still located in Baltimore.

PATRIOTS 22, TITANS 17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Jarrett Stidham threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Damoun Patterson with 4:12 left, rallying New England to a victory over Tennessee.

The rookie was 14 of 19 for 193 yards helping the Patriots (2-0) come back from a 17-8 halftime deficit.

Two days of practices against the Titans was enough for Patriots Coach Bill Belichick to let Tom Brady watch a second consecutive exhibition with New England's options at wide receiver thin because of injuries.

Marcus Mariota started for the Titans (1-1) and shook off a pair of three-and-outs before his best drive this preseason. He capped a 10-play, 87-yard drive with an 11-yard TD pass to tight end Delanie Walker.

TEXANS 30, LIONS 23

HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson took advantage of one series in his preseason debut looking sharp in directing a 75-yard drive capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins to help Houston to a victory over Detroit.

Watson was 5 of 7 for 60 yards and scrambled once for 7 yards.

Hopkins, also making his preseason debut, had two receptions for 17 yards and shook off Detroit's Quandre Diggs to get open and make the TD catch that put Houston up 7-0.

Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford didn't play for the second consecutive week, with the Lions instead starting Josh Johnson. He was 9 of 18 for 85 yards with an interception.

