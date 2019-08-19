Alonso breaks NL rookie HR record as Mets win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Pete Alonso hit his 40th home run to break the National League rookie record, capping a late outburst by the New York Mets in their 11-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

"This season's been unbelievable," Alonso said. "It's been a dream come true so far and I just want to keep building off of it and keep trying to help this team win."

Michael Conforto hit a long home run in the first inning and drove in four runs. Amed Rosario put the Mets ahead 6-4 with a two-run single in the seventh, and Alonso went deep in the ninth on an 0-2 pitch.

"I was just trying to hit the ball hard like I have been," Alonso said. "Take good, quality swings at good pitches and, thankfully, he gave me a fastball up in the zone, which I like to swing at."

He snapped a tie with Cody Bellinger, who launched 39 long balls for the Dodgers in 2017 on the way to winning Rookie of the Year honors.

Alonso also had an RBI double and scored three times during his second consecutive three-hit game. Rosario had three hits and three RBI in the leadoff spot, and Joe Panik added three hits as the top four batters in the Mets' lineup combined to go 11 for 18 with 9 RBI and 7 runs.

New York scored six times in the seventh to turn a 4-3 deficit into a 9-4 lead. J.D. Davis tied it with a pinch-hit RBI single and Rosario had the go-ahead single two batters later. Alonso, Conforto and Wilson Ramos added RBI base hits later in the inning.

New York battered Royals reliever Kevin McCarthy (2-2), who was charged with four runs in just one-third of an inning.

Jeurys Familia (4-1) got the win, throwing two innings and allowing one run.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PADRES 3, PHILLIES 2 Joey Lucchesi pitched six strong innings and Austin Hedges had the tiebreaking home run in the seventh to lead San Diego over host Philadelphia.

CARDINALS 5, REDS 4 Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run home run, Tommy Edman added a solo shot among his three hits and visiting St. Louis held off Cincinnati.

BRAVES 5, DODGERS 3 Rafael Ortega stepped up with a sixth-inning grand slam to lift host Atlanta to a victory over Los Angeles.

NATIONALS 16, BREWERS 8 Washington matched a team record with eight home runs -- including two by Juan Soto -- in a rout of visiting Milwaukee.

ROCKIES 7, MARLINS 6 (10) Garrett Hampson hit a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 10th, and host Colorado rallied to beat Miami.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, GIANTS 1 Wilmer Flores and David Peralta homered, Merrill Kelly held the Giants to one run in 52/3 innings, and Arizona beat visiting San Francisco.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 13, ORIOLES 7 Rafael Devers went 4 for 5 with a home run, 2 doubles and 4 RBI, and Boston rallied from an early six-run deficit to sweep visiting Baltimore.

INDIANS 8, YANKEES 4 Mike Clevinger struck out 10 in five shutout innings, Mike Freeman had three extra-base hits and Cleveland tamed host New York.

MARINERS 7, BLUE JAYS 0 Yusei Kikuchi pitched his first shutout in the major leagues, throwing a two-hitter that led visiting Seattle over Toronto.

RAYS 5, TIGERS 4 Ji-Man Choi's two-run single in the bottom of the ninth completed a rally from a late three-run deficit and gave host Tampa Bay a victory over Detroit.

TWINS 6, RANGERS 3 Jorge Polanco cleared the bases with a tiebreaking triple in the eighth inning, helping visiting Minnesota sweep Texas.

ANGELS 9, WHITE SOX 2 Shohei Ohtani, Kole Calhoun, Matt Thaiss and Anthony Bemboom all homered to lead host Los Angeles over Chicago.

ASTROS 4, ATHLETICS 1 Zack Greinke threw seven smooth innings for his 200th victory, pitching visiting Houston past Oakland.

Sports on 08/19/2019