Arkansas man faces capital murder charge in death of 2-year-old, police say

A 25-year-old Northwest Arkansas man was arrested and faces a capital murder charge Monday in the death of a 2-year-old girl last year, police said.

Joshua Lee Anderson, of Garfield, was arrested around noon at Vantage Point Behavioral Health Hospital in Fayetteville, according to a news release by the Springdale Police Department.

On Sept. 4, 2018, police were called to the Chapel Ridge Apartments, 5325 N. Oak St., to support the city’s fire department with an unresponsive 2-year-old girl, the release states. The girl was taken to Northwest Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The release does not indicate how she died.

Springdale police spokesman Lt. Jeff Taylor declined to release information about the relationship between Anderson and the girl, citing the Child Maltreatment Act. He also said he couldn’t confirm the girl’s cause of death.

Anderson was taken to the Benton County jail, where he remained Monday afternoon, an online jail roster shows. No bond was listed.