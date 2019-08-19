Arkansas man, 37, dies after motorcycle hits curb, mailbox, police say

A 37-year-old man whose motorcycle hit a curb in White County before crashing into a mailbox last week has died, authorities said.

Terry David Baswell was riding a Honda CR300 north in the 1500 block of Arkansas 16 in Searcy when the crash happened Tuesday, according to a preliminary report by state police.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., Baswell’s motorcycle struck the curb and rolled over, striking a mailbox, the report states.

Troopers said Baswell, who was from Searcy, was taken to Unity Health and later died.

In Washington County, a Fayetteville woman died after her vehicle drifted into oncoming traffic on Saturday, according to a separate report.

The wreck happened at 4324 W. Wedington Drive just before 11:20 p.m., police said.

According to authorities, Heather Rochelle Patrick, 35, was driving east when her 2002 Nissan crossed the centerline and struck a 2008 Honda headed in the opposite direction.

Police said Patrick was killed in the collision, while the Nissan’s driver, Randall Warren Ganyo, 68, of Fayetteville was injured.

Authorities described conditions as clear and dry at the time of both crashes.

At least 293 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures indicate.