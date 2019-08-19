Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

July 25

Taqueria Real Jacona

2308 S.E. 28th St., Suite 4, Bentonville

Critical violations: There were no paper towels at the handwashing sink in the back of the kitchen.

Noncritical violations: Hardware buckets were being used to store bulk vegetables; hardware buckets are not food-grade containers.

Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe

2204 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 103, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Lettuce was in the handwashing sink.

King Burrito

2000 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Beans were at 53 degrees in cold holding. Fly strips were set up above the food prep area; fly strips may not be used above areas where food is prepared or open.

Noncritical violations: None

Cadence Academy Preschool

3978 S. Concord St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A plastic cup was being used as a scoop in the sugar bin. The countertop near the three compartment sink and dishwasher needs to be replaced, repeat violation.

Acambaro Foods

215 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: An employee made bare hand contact with cheese while preparing a plate. Chicken fajitas were at 121 degrees in hot holding.

Noncritical violations: Grill utensils were being kept in water between uses; utensils must be kept dry or stored in clean water that is 41 degrees or below or 135 degrees or above. The bottom of the bar cooler and the ceiling of the ice machine need cleaning. A few floor tiles near the dishwasher and the prep table need to be repaired or replaced.

July 26

Grub's Grille

3001 Market St., Rogers

Follow-up inspection.

Critical violations: Diced tomatoes and crumbled cheese were not at 41 degrees or below. There is no lid for the right side of a salad prep unit.

Noncritical violations: There is no thermometer in one cold holding unit, repeat violation. Salmon was not being thawed in accordance with established procedures.

Miss Saigon Pho

310 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: The person in charge did not demonstrate knowledge of food safety. Employees were not washing their hands before putting on gloves or when changing tasks. There were no paper towels or hand soap at a handwashing sink. There were flies present throughout the kitchen. The floor drain near the walk-in freezer does not have a grate to cover the opening. Packages of raw beef were stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler; boxes of food were stored in contact with the walk-in freezer floor. A container of half-and-half was stored in ice that is used for drinks.

Noncritical violations: The floor of the walk-in cooler needs repair. Several nonfood contact surfaces and the kitchen need cleaning.

Tokyo House of Rogers

401 N. 46th St., Rogers

Critical violations: A knife sharpener was in the handwashing sink in the sushi bar area. Bulk containers of rice, flour and sugar were not covered.

Noncritical violations: Fish was not being thawed in accordance with established procedures.

July 29

Las Palmas

200 W. Poplar St., Rogers

Critical violations: Beef and chicken fajitas were not at 135 degrees or above in hot holding.

Noncritical violations: An employee was not wearing proper hair restraint while preparing food.

Subway

405 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Follow-up inspection. None

Noncritical violations: The posted retail food permit was expired.

Super Donut

150 S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: The handwashing sink was not accessible.

Noncritical violations: None

July 30

IHOP

4604 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There were ants in the dry storage area. A cooler has a build-up of ice and needs cleaning.

Jimmy John's

2004 Promenade Blvd., Suite 3, Rogers

Critical violations: An employee did not wash hands before putting on gloves and when changing tasks.

Noncritical violations: The ceiling inside the ice machine needs cleaning. The retail food permit was expired.

Qdoba

2005 Promenade Blvd., Suite 100, Rogers

Critical violations: A employee did not wash hands and change gloves between tasks. There was trash in a handwashing sink. Guacamole was at 47 degrees and cheese was at 43 degrees in cold holding.

Noncritical violations: A bag of onions was stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler. The steamer and steamer vent hood need to be repaired. There were no paper towels at the handwashing sink in the men's restroom. The floor drain beneath the three-compartment sink needs to be replaced. A few lights in the walk-in cooler need to be replaced.

Whataburger

4335 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: Sausage patties were at 121 degrees in hot holding.

Noncritical violations: The floor under the soda fountain at the front of the store needs cleaning.

July 31

Fairview Elementary School

3131 W. Garrett Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Physical facilities must be installed, maintained and cleaned.

Pinnacle Country Club Pool Snack Bar

1 Wimbleton Way, Rogers

Critical violations: A prep table was not maintaining food temperatures of 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

Pinnacle Driving Range Snack Bar

3 S. Clubhouse Drive, Rogers

Critical violations: There was not an adequate amount of hand soap at a handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: The kegorator is not connected to a drain and was draining into the floor.

Suvidha Indian Groceries

1200 S.E. 14th St., Suite 18, Bentonville

Critical violations: Food was not labeled as needed.

Noncritical violations: Bags of onions and cardboard boxes of foods were stored in contact with the floor.

Tropical Market

2810 W. Walnut St., Suite A, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The posted retail food permit was expired.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

July 25 -- Yum Yo's, 2203 Promenade Blvd., Suite 5195, Rogers; Whole Hog Cafe, 1400 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 48, Bentonville; Thaden School, 410 S.E. Staggerwing Lane, Bentonville; Ramen Nara, 301 S. Dodson Road, Suite A, Rogers; Panda Express, 319 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville.

July 26 -- Betty's, A Chicken Kitchen, 609 N. 46th St., Rogers; Carino's Italian, 535 N. 46th St., Rogers, follow-up inspection.

July 29 -- Dollar Tree, 2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 2031, Rogers; Subway, 281 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge.

July 30 -- Cook's Natural Market, 726 W. Walnut St., Rogers; First United Methodist, 307 W. Elm St., Rogers.

July 31 -- Casey's General Store, 1531 S. Eighth St., Rogers; Dough Zone, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville; Kyya Chocolate, 111 N. Main St., Bentonville; Ray's Fast Trax, 4601 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Subway, 2610 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville.

NW News on 08/19/2019