Gun violence said a worry for GOP seats

GILBERT, Ariz. -- Republican candidates facing tough races in Arizona and elsewhere are trying to balance the need to address anxieties about gun violence with the need to avoid crossing the party's base, which sees gun restrictions as an infringement on the constitutional right to bear arms.

"Republicans' backs are already against the wall among suburban voters, particularly college-educated women," said Whit Ayres, a Republican consultant. "And the inability of our political system to pass what most Americans see as commonsense reforms related to gun violence only makes the matter worse."

That tension is palpable in Arizona, a state with an ardent gun culture as well as a growing population of newcomers seeking sun, jobs and affordable housing in Phoenix suburbs.

U.S. Sen. Martha McSally's challenge is to navigate that divide. The freshman senator, a Republican, was appointed this year to fill the seat formerly held by Sen. John McCain, weeks after she waged an unsuccessful bid for Arizona's other Senate seat. She will face a special election in 2020 to see who will finish the last two years of McCain's term. An election for a full six-year term for the seat is scheduled in 2022.

McSally faces a difficult election fight, probably against Democrat Mark Kelly, a former astronaut who became a prominent gun-control advocate after his wife, then-U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, was shot in the head in an attempted assassination in Tucson in 2011.

While gun control often fades from the conversation weeks after a high-profile shooting, the issue is likely to be a steady presence in this race.

"It's a part of their decision-making process, but it's only a part of it," said David Winston, a Republican pollster who advises GOP congressional leaders.

Pressure on McSally has been evident since shootings in California, Texas and Ohio. She has adopted a softer tone and spoken forcefully against hate and domestic terrorism. A vocal supporter of gun rights who once called universal background checks unconstitutional, McSally now says she is open to talking about new gun laws. She also says she intends to introduce legislation to make domestic terrorism a federal crime.

"We all need to do our part, whether there's a federal element, a state element, a society element," McSally told reporters in Phoenix on Thursday. "Let's figure out what we can do that's meaningful, that's thoughtful, that's not political theater in order to stop these crimes."

McSally's message echoes what other Republicans are saying.

After two shootings killed 31 people in less than 24 hours, President Donald Trump started talking about tougher background checks on gun buyers, and prominent Republicans expressed support for laws that make it easier for authorities to seize weapons from people deemed suicidal or dangerous.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., a longtime opponent of gun-control laws, said the Senate could not fail to act, although he ignored a push by Democrats to call lawmakers back from summer recess to debate the issue.

McSally's hopes for holding her seat hinge on holding onto voters in suburbs such as Gilbert, Mesa and Scottsdale, where Republicans have traditionally performed well but saw their fortunes wane in last year's midterms. McSally's loss in last year's Senate race to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema was blamed in part on voters on the outskirts of Phoenix who split their tickets, voting for both Sinema and Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.

McSally said her talk about changing gun laws is not new. She said that as a congresswoman, she sponsored a National Rifle Association-backed bill to improve background checks by making sure the database of people barred from owning guns is complete. But her openness, at least rhetorically, to new restrictions is a departure from her responses to previous shootings.

In 2017, after four people were shot at a Republican congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., McSally told CNN that "We've got to change the way we're interacting with each other. This hatred and this demonizing is so toxic."

After the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., last year, McSally told an Arizona newspaper: "We have to address how we deal with those dealing with mental-health issues."

