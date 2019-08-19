Missing Indiana girl found; suspect held in Arkansas jail

An Indiana teen who went missing over the weekend has been found, and the 22-year-old suspect in her kidnapping was being held in an Arkansas jail on Monday morning, authorities said.

The Crown Point Police Department reported that the 16-year-old was missing in a Facebook post on Saturday. A flier included in the post stated she was last seen in Crown Point.

An Amber Alert issued by the Lake County sheriff’s office said Alexander Curry-Fishtorn, of St. John, Ind., was believed to be with her and identified him as a suspect.

The teen’s family had a protective order against Curry-Fishtorn for stalking, according to the flier, and the alert stated the Lake County sheriff’s office believed she was in “extreme danger.”

Amber Alerts are issued when children are believed to be abducted, though certain other conditions must also be met, according to a government site about the alert system.

The alert was canceled on Sunday at about 2:30 p.m., and an updated post by Crown Point police indicated the teen had been found. Neither indicated where she was located.

Authorities at the Hot Spring County jail said Curry-Fishtorn was being held in their facility, but declined to state what agency arrested Curry-Fishtorn and what charges he faced.

A call to the Hot Spring County sheriff was not immediately returned Monday morning. An email to the Lake County sheriff’s office public information officer was also not returned Monday morning.

Charges of stalking, intimidation, invasion of privacy and stalking in violation of a protection order were filed against Curry-Fishtorn on July 12 in an Indiana Superior Court, records show. The man paid $2,945 to bond out July 17, according to the records.