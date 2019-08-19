Naturals take win in extra inning

SPRINGDALE -- A long road trip is always better after a series win.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals wrapped up their first series win in seven weeks with a thrilling 9-8, 10-inning win over Tulsa on Sunday before 2,759 fans.

Northwest Arkansas (51-72 overall, 20-35 second half) will take today off and head to Texas for a seven-day, six-game swing first to Midland and then to Frisco.

"The guys are in a much better mood," said Naturals Manager Darryl Kennedy. "We've got a 10-hour ride so after you win, especially a day game, now we get on the bus and try to get there as soon as we can."

The win capped the series win for the Naturals, their first since also winning two out of three against Arkansas July 1-3.

Sunday, Tulsa (68-57, 31-25) belted four home runs, but Northwest Arkansas had the more exciting home run when Blake Perkins had an inside-the-park homer in the third inning.

With two outs, Nate Esposito walked. Perkins hit a long drive to dead centerfield, which Tulsa centerfielder Donovan Casey tracked all the way to the wall in the deepest part of Arvest Ballpark.

Casey leaped at the wall, and the ball glanced off the very top of the glove and caromed back toward the infield. The rightfielder, Cody Thomas, came all the way over, grabbed the carom and hit shortstop Errol Robinson with the cutoff throw. Robinson's throw to the plate was slightly high, and Perkins slid across head first safely for a 6-2 lead.

"In my managing career, I think that's the first time I've ever waved somebody home for an inside-the-parker," Kennedy said. "It was exciting."

Kennedy was waving Perkins home the entire time from second base.

"He was about halfway between second and third, but I knew the exchange wasn't as quick as I thought it could be so I just said 'Let's go, two outs,'" Kennedy said. "He runs real good. I didn't have any hesitation once I saw what was going on in the outfield. I knew they had to make two throws and he had to go 90 feet. I'll bet on him 90 feet against two throws."

Kennedy never hesitated about sending Perkins.

"Once he hit third base and he was running by me and the infielder still had the ball, I was going to take my chance with him," Kennedy said. "He's got to turn and make a perfect throw. I liked it."

Both pitching staffs were taxed in the game, which went extra innings after Angelo Mora belted a solo homer in the top of the ninth that ended up extending the game tied at 8-8.

"It was a rough day pitching-wise but fortunately it was rough on both sides and we were able to get some clutch hits," Kennedy said. "They got some huge hits, but we fought hard all the way. I'm proud of the boys for not giving in."

In the minor league extra-inning rule, Gabriel Cancel started the home half of the 10th inning on second base. With one out, Emmanuel Rivera singled to score Cancel for the win.

Northwest Arkansas should have clinched the game in the bottom of the eighth, which began with Tulsa leading 8-7.

Khalil Lee reached on an error to open the inning on a simple bouncer back to the mound, which Marshall Kasowski bobbled and then threw wildly to first on.

Lee swiped second and went to third on Rivera's base hit. Esposito, after a short fly ball, walked to load the bases.

Perkins, a switch-hitter batting left-handed, lined a hit just fair down the right-field line into the corner.

Lee and Rivera scored easily as did Esposito, except Esposito missed third base and was called out.

"You can't miss a base," Kennedy said. "The umpire was right on top of it. It cost us a run. It's another learning experience. It may have cost us one more inning, but it didn't cost us the game."

Perkins ended up at third base, but was credited with only a single due to Esposito being called out and with two runs batted in. D.J. Burt grounded out to end the inning on a ball that without Esposito being called out would have likely scored Perkins from third for a 10-7 lead instead of the 8-7 the Naturals held on the scoreboard.

Northwest Arkansas sent 10 batters to the plate in the first inning, scoring four runs with the aid of three stolen bases and four walks.

Northwest Arkansas had base runners in just four innings but scored in all four of those innings. The Naturals went down in order the other six innings.

SHORT HOPS

• The Naturals swiped five bases on Sunday, giving them 200 for the season and leaving them just five shy of the franchise record of 205 set in 2010.

• Sunday's game featured a second-inning ejection of Tulsa's Jared Walker for arguing ball and strikes, the inside-the-park homer by Perkins, a missed base that resulted in an out, extra innings and a walk-off win by the Naturals, all preceded by a 10-minute rain delay.

•.The two teams combined to use 11 pitchers, who combined to give up 17 runs on 22 hits on 358 pitches total.

On Deck: Today is a scheduled day off across the Texas League. Righty Brady Singer (4-3, 3.95) earns the start for the Naturals as they open a three-game road series at Midland on Tuesday. Singer will oppose Midland's Kyle Friedrichs (5-6, 3.53).

