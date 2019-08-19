Man, woman arrested after North Little Rock argument leads to shooting, police say

A man and woman were arrested in North Little Rock after she reportedly shot him while their two daughters stood directly behind him, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. inside a North Little Rock apartment at Shorter College Gardens, 800 N. Beech St., according to a report by city police. Officers responding to the shooting call found Natashia Jackson, 27, and James L. O’Donald, 36, of Little Rock arguing outside, the report states. Police said O’Donald had a gunshot wound in his left thigh.

Jackson told police that O’Donald had pinned her to her bed and pointed a gun at her during an argument, and that when he threatened her again she got her own pistol from the closet, according to the report. The two scuffled over her weapon and, as they moved into the hallway, the gun discharged and a bullet struck O’Donald’s leg police said.

O’Donald told police the couple’s two girls, whose ages weren’t included in the report, were standing just behind the man when he was shot.

Medics transported O’Donald to UAMS Medical Center for treatment. Officers saw “minor marks” on Jackson’s skin, but she reportedly didn’t require medical attention.

Police called Jackson’s mother, who took custody of the two girls, according to the report.

Both Jackson and O’Donald were booked into Pulaski County jail, where an online jail roster showed they remained Monday afternoon. The roster lists bail for each at $20,000.

Jackson faces one count of second-degree domestic battering and two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

O’Donald faces one count of aggravated assault on a family or household member and two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.