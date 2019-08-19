FOOTBALL

Ex-RB Benson dies

Former NFL running back Cedric Benson, one of the most prolific rushers in NCAA and University of Texas history, died in a motorcycle accident Saturday night in Texas. He was 36. Benson was one of the top high school recruits out of the West Texas town of Midland. He led Midland Lee to three consecutive state championships, the only three in school history, from 1998-2000. He then went on to be a key player in the Longhorns' resurgence under coach Mack Brown. Benson played at Texas from 2001-2004 and his 5,540 yards rank second at the university and ninth in NCAA history. He scored 64 career touchdowns with the Longhorns and won the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation's top running back, in 2004. Benson was drafted No. 4 overall by the Bears in 2005 and helped Chicago reach the playoffs the following season. He had his finest years with Cincinnati from 2008-11, taking over as the featured back on a team that made the playoffs twice but lost in the first round each time. Benson played one season with Green Bay, where he started the first five games in 2012 before suffering a season-ending foot fracture in Indianapolis on Oct. 17. He rushed for 248 yards and a touchdown on 71 carries, and caught 14 passes for 97 yards in five games with the Packers before the injury. Benson finished his NFL career with 6,017 yards and 46 touchdowns.

GOLF

Barron wins by 2

Doug Barron became the 13th Monday qualifier to win a PGA Tour Champions event, holing two 15-foot birdie putts after a rain delay to beat Fred Couples by two strokes Sunday in the Dick's Sporting Goods Open at Endicott, N.Y. Barron closed with a 6-under 66 at En Joie Golf Club to finish the wire-to-wire victory at 17-under 199. With Couples in the clubhouse after a 63, Barron returned from the rain delay to hole the first 15-footer on the par-4 15th to break a tie for the lead, then doubled the advantage with the second one on the par-3 17th. Woody Austin was third at 13 under after a 67. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot an 8-under 64 and was tied for 19th at 8-under 208. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) had a 2-under 70 and was tied for 29th at 5-under 211. Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a 70 and was tied for 32nd at 4-under 212.

Scheffler victorious

Scottie Scheffler won the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at Columbus, Ohio, closing with a 4-under 67 for a two-stroke victory Sunday in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals opener. Scheffler finished at 12-under 272 on Ohio State University Golf Club's Scarlet Course. Brendon Todd (67), Beau Hossler (68) and Ben Taylor (68) tied for second. Defending champion Robert Streb (66) and Brandon Hagy (71) followed at 9 under. The players who have yet to earn PGA Tour cards are fighting for 25 spots based on their finishes in the four-event Finals standings. Nicolas Echavarria (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 6-over 77 and was tied for 69th at 6-over 290.

Pieters wins again

Belgium's Thomas Pieters became the first two-time winner in Czech Masters history, shooting a 3-under 69 on Sunday for a one-stroke victory over Adri Arnaus of Spain. Pieters finished at 19-under 269 at Albatross Golf Resort near Prague for his fourth European Tour victory. He also won in 2015 at Albatross. Arnaus closed with a 69.

TENNIS

Keys takes 2nd title

Madison Keys rallied late in both sets and beat Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-5, 7-6 (5) Sunday at the Western & Southern Open at Mason, Ohio, for her second title of the season and easily the biggest of her career. She'll move up to the No. 10 ranking after a gritty showing that was typical of her week. She broke Kuznetsova to pull even in both sets at 5-5 and then pulled them out with a steady serve. In men's play, Russian Daniil Medvedev thanked the crowd for its support after he beat David Goffin 7-6 (3), 6-4 for his first Masters 1000 title. It was his third consecutive final, but the first time he'd won. At age 23, he became the youngest Cincinnati champion since Andy Murray at age 21 in 2008.

MOTOR SPORTS

Power wins shortened Pocono race

LONG POND, Pa. — Will Power won the shortened ABC Supply 500 on Sunday at Pocono Raceway, the 13th consecutive season he’s won an IndyCar race. The race was called with 72 laps left because of lightning and severe weather in the area.

Lightning strikes at Pocono after a rain-shortened NASCAR race killed one fan in 2012.

Power was in the right position to a win a race marred by yet another horrific wreck that collected five drivers on the first lap and sent Chip Ganassi Racing driver Felix Rosenqvist to the hospital.

The green flag had barely been dropped when 2017 Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato used an aggressive move, which triggered a wreck that sent Rosenqvist to the hospital.

Sato tried to shoot a gap on the first lap, cut off Alexander Rossi and connected with Ryan Hunter-Reay in a crash that left cars and debris strewn across the track. Sato’s car landed upside down on Hunter-Reay’s Honda.

Rosenqvist hit the fence nose first and his car slammed back on the track. Rosenqvist did not suffer life-threatening injuries and was cleared.

James Hinchcliffe was also caught up in the crash, and he and Rossi served 10-lap penalties because of car repairs made under the red flag. The race was stopped for 45 minutes and two minor mesh patches were needed to repair the fence.

Black clouds formed over the track just past the halfway point and the race was shortly red flagged because of lightning. Not long after Power had his win, it started pouring at the track and he was ushered to the media center for a makeshift podium celebration. Scott Dixon was second and Simon Pagenaud was third. Santino Ferrucci was fourth. Josef Newgarden, IndyCar points leader and the 2017 series champion, finished fifth.

Photo by AP/MATT SLOCUM

Will Power (left) celebrates with Nick Igdalsky of Pocono Raceway after winning the ABC Supply 500, which was stopped with 72 laps left because of severe weather.

