Police ID man slain in North Little Rock

FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Police released the name of a man who was found slain in North Little Rock early Saturday morning.

David Ayala Jr., 44, was found lying in the road in the 200 block of North Clark Street by officers after police received a disturbance call just before 1:45 a.m., according to a news release by the North Little Rock Police Department.

The man suffered “obvious trauma” and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

According to police, Ayala was from New Jersey but had been living in Arkansas for about a month prior to his death.

North Little Rock police spokeswoman Sgt. Amy Cooper said she couldn’t confirm what caused the victim’s trauma, adding that his body was taken to the state Crime Lab to determine a cause of death.

An investigation into the killing is ongoing, according to authorities.